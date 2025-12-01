Klobuchar vows Senate vote on Obamacare subsidy extensions before year’s end

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) promised a vote would happen in 2025 to renew expiring Obamacare subsidies set to lapse at the end of the year.

As part of the deal to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Senate Republicans promised Democrats a vote on the extension of premium Affordable Care Act subsidies that expire at the end of 2025.

After GOP lawmakers pushed back on President Donald Trump’s plan to extend the subsidies, the future of the premiums came into question. But Klobuchar told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that a vote will happen before the subsidies expire.

“That vote will happen. And whether it will pass is in the hands of Donald Trump and the Republicans. People are seeing their health insurance premiums double or triple. We have a chance to do something,” Klobuchar said.

She said Dec. 15 will be the turning point day, as it marks the enrollment deadline for the ACA marketplace.

“Dec. 15 is the day, and then they’re going to be doubled or tripled for next year if this doesn’t pass. Either we’re going to pass this by forcing this vote or we are going to get this on legislation, or we are going to march into the midterms and beat them despite their resistance,” Klobuchar said.

She remained optimistic that Republicans would give a nod to a vote on the floor.

“I am hoping our Republican colleagues — President Trump seemed open to this last week, and now he seems to have put it on hold — will join us in voting to help people to afford their health insurance,” Klobuchar said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week that Trump is still “very much involved in these talks.”

“He’s very focused on unveiling a healthcare proposal that will fix the system and will bring down costs for consumers,” Leavitt said. “As for the details of those discussions, I’ll let the president speak for himself.”