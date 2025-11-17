Khanna says Schumer’s handling of shutdown is ‘final straw’ for his leadership

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) reiterated his call to replace Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday, saying “out loud” what he claimed most people want out of Democratic leadership.

Khanna is among those advocating new leadership in the Senate following the handling of the shutdown by Senate Democrats, which saw eight lawmakers in Schumer’s caucus join Republicans to advance legislation reopening the government. While Schumer was not among those to jump across the aisle and break the over 40-day stalemate, he is facing criticism from some Democratic lawmakers and progressive activists for his leadership during the shutdown.

Khanna said Schumer led well during the Biden administration, but the question now is what the future of the Democratic Party will look like, and most don’t believe Schumer is going to be “effective” going forward.

“He doesn’t inspire confidence, he’s not bold, he’s out of touch with the grassroots. He’s someone who cheer-led us into the war in Iraq. He doesn’t have the moral clarity on Gaza. He couldn’t say Mamdani’s name. And this was the final straw where he was not strong on fighting for healthcare,” Khanna said on NBC News’s Meet the Press.

Khanna didn’t endorse any possible replacements for Senate minority leader, but did call Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) a “top leader.” He also called Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) “dynamic” leaders, and he appreciates Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) “ideology.”

President Donald Trump said early last week that Republicans “broke” Schumer in this shutdown, saying he believed the New York Democrat “went too far.” He added that Schumer used to be “a pretty talented guy” but has since “lost his talent.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) was among the eight Democratic senators who joined Republicans in ending the shutdown impasse and defended that decision on Sunday, saying he has received “great feedback” from his constituents.