Calendar Nov. 17-23
CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, NOV. 17
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Liberal Libations, 4-6 p.m., 11911 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting
- (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 1500 E. Main St., Montrose
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Craft Club, 6-8 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
- (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 3&9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Urban Planning Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-democrats-urban-planning-council-monthly-meeting-tickets-1340794876569 for more information
TUESDAY, NOV. 18
- Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
- (R) Denver Republican Party: Happy Hour, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 305 S. Downing Street., Denver
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting
- (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 19
- Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
- (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree
- (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins
- DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
- DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver
- (D) Summit County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Place., Frisco
- (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Book Club-Reclaiming the Nation, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver
- (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: 3rd Wednesday Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
- (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
THURSDAY, NOV. 20
- Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
- (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5 p.m., 1350 Birch St., Montrose
- (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship, 5:30-8 p.m., 5607 US Hwy. 85, Sedalia
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Happy Hour, 6-10 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver
- (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact secretart@adamscountydems.org for more information
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information
- (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Western District Call, 7:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting
FRIDAY, NOV. 21
- (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast, 7:30-8:30 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock, RSVP to kent.cheese@firstwestmortgage.com
- Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
- (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
- (D) Adams County Democratic Party: CD 8 Protest Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Northglenn
- (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
- (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Education Initiative Meeting, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact coloradoeducate@gmail.com for Zoom link
- (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Fundraiser Event, 6-9 p.m., 605 18th St. SW, Loveland
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Central Denver Social, 8-10:30 p.m., 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
SATURDAY, NOV. 22
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:15-9:45 p.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information
- Denver Deltas: Power of Black Women Summit, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1890 N. Revere Ct., Aurora
- (R) Denver Republican Party: Denver Republican Women, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, RSVP to denverrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
- (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 4664 Peoria St., Denver
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver
SUNDAY, NOV. 23
- Alexis Hoffkling: Festive Fall Eat & Meet & Greet, 3-5 p.m., RSVP to https://secure.actblue.com/donate/a4co-nov23
- (D) Adams County Democratic Party: House & Senate District Officers Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact chair@adamscountydems.org for more information