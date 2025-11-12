Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu from ‘political, unjustified prosecution’

President Donald Trump has requested Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of crimes he is accused of committing.

Herzog said Wednesday he received an official letter from Trump making the request. The move comes after Trump has repeatedly suggested the accusations leveled against Netanyahu are sham, politically motivated charges. He has frequently pushed Herzog in recent months to pardon the prime minister, including during his high-profile speech to the Israeli parliament in October.

“While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution,” Trump said in the letter shared by Herzog’s office.

Trump framed a pardon as an opportunity to further stabilize Israel after the country recently signed onto a historic though fragile peace deal suspending a three-year-long war with Hamas, and secured the release of all living hostages from the terrorist group in Gaza.

“As the Great State of Israel and the amazing Jewish People move past the terribly difficult times of the last three years, I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister, and is now leading Israel into a time of peace,” Trump continued.

“Now that we have achieved these unprecedented successes, and are keeping Hamas in check, it is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending that lawfare once and for all,” Trump wrote to Herzog.

The pardon process in the Israeli justice system is more complex than in the U.S. While presidents can choose to unilaterally issue them in the U.S., in Israel, a defendant or a member of their family must go through the process of appealing to the president for a pardon, and the country’s Ministry of Justice must also typically weigh in and recommend a pardon. There are also some legal restrictions on pardoning a defendant who has not yet been convicted, as in Netanyahu’s case.

Herzog’s office mentioned the obstacles in a response to Trump that said the Israeli president holds “the highest regard and continues to express his deep appreciations for President Trump’s unwavering support for Israel.”

“Alongside and not withstanding this … anyone seeking a Presidential pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures,” the statement added.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He is accused of accepting more than $200,000 worth of extravagant gifts. The prime minister is also accused of attempting to negotiate more favorable coverage from two Israeli media outlets.

The case has stretched on now for four years, as Netanyahu has denied all the charges.

Trump personally urged Herzog in October to pardon the prime minister when he went off-script during a rare speech to the Israeli Knesset focused on celebrating the ceasefire with Hamas and the return of the hostages.

“I have an idea, Mr. President: Why don’t you give him a pardon?” Trump said to Herzog, pointing to Netanyahu, and sparking a sustained standing ovation and applause from the crowd.

“This was not in the speech, as you probably know, but I happen to like this gentleman right over here,” Trump added, pointing at Herzog. “It just seems to make so much sense. You know, whether we like it or not, this has been one of the greatest wartime presidents.”

“And cigars and champagne — who the hell cares about that?” Trump continued, referencing some of the bribes Netanyahu is accused of accepting. “All right? Enough controversy for the day, right? It’s actually, I don’t think it’s very controversial. So, you know, I see, so popular. You are a very popular man,” Trump added, looking at Netanyahu. “You know why? Because you know how to win.”