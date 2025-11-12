Top Ukrainian officials removed from office over $100 million corruption scandal

The Ukrainian government ousted its ministers of justice and energy from their positions after an investigation revealed a $100 million corruption scandal among current and former top government officials.

Ukraine‘s National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced that a “high-level criminal organization,” comprising government officials and businessmen, infiltrated the public nuclear energy company Energoatom to launder money and secure benefits illegally.

“The main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of illegal benefits from Energoatom’s contractors in the amount of 10% to 15% of the contract value,” the NACB press release said.

The corruption scandal has rocked the Ukrainian government, as businesspeople close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have been sanctioned. Five individuals have been arrested, and seven individuals have been notified of their suspected involvement in the ring, dubbed “Operation ‘Midas.'” Zelensky released a statement on Wednesday, saying his administration is holding those suspected accountable.

“There will be a cleansing and reset of Energoatom’s management,” Zelensky said. “I believe that the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in office. This is, among other things, a matter of trust. If there are accusations, they must be addressed. The decision on suspension from office is prompt, as swift as possible.”

Zelensky said he had a productive phone call with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the matter and asked her to ensure that Justice Minister German Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk submit their resignations. Svyrydenko confirmed their resignations on Wednesday.

“Submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration a submission regarding the dismissal from the position of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynhchuk,” Svyrydenko posted on X.

She confirmed that Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Issues Lyudmila Suhak would assume the duties of the justice minister.

“Right now, it is extremely difficult for everyone in Ukraine — enduring power outages, Russian strikes, and losses. It is absolutely unacceptable that, amid all this, there are also some schemes in the energy sector. I will sign a decree to impose sanctions on two individuals implicated in the NABU case concerning Energoatom,” Zelensky said.

Svyrydenko confirmed that personal sanction requests against two individuals, Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, have been submitted. Mindich has ties to Zelensky through the production company Kvartal 95, according to NBC News. Mindich is currently a co-owner of the company founded by Zelensky.

Kvartal 95 released a statement saying the events are “not related” to the company and that while Mindich has a “legal relationship” with the company, he “does not participate in its activities and does not influence the content or decisions of the team.”

“There must be maximum integrity in the energy sector, in absolutely all processes. I support — and the Prime Minister supports – every investigation carried out by law enforcement and anti-corruption officials. This is an absolutely clear and consistent position for everyone,” Zelensky said.

“Right now, we all must protect Ukraine. Undermining the state means you will be held accountable. Breaking the law means you will be held accountable,” he added.