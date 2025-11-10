Federal funding freeze cripples services for Coloradans with disabilities

Colorado’s Department of Vocational Rehabilitation is operating with just a quarter of its budget amid a federal funding freeze and significant cuts at the U.S. Department of Education, disability advocates say.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, DVR receives about 75% of its funding from the federal government. It provides key services, including job training, career counseling, and employment authorization, to Coloradans with disabilities.

The Trump administration’s goal of dismantling the Department of Education has resulted in sweeping layoffs, including at the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services, which distributes funding for state agencies that provide employment services for individuals with disabilities.

Those funds are currently on pause due to the government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1. According to Andrew Romanoff, executive director of Disability Law Colorado, states will eventually receive those funds, but processing them could be delayed due to layoffs at the Department of Education.

Last week, Disability Law Colorado joined over 350 organizations in urging the Department of Education to reverse the cuts.

“These cuts leave Coloradans with disabilities out of work and out of luck,” Romanoff said. “Without a functioning federal government, job training dollars don’t reach the states, and students go without the support they need to learn and thrive.”

‘These are individuals trying to build independence and find meaningful work’

DVR served nearly 20,000 people last year, according to Disability Law Colorado. The agency helps individuals of all ages, from high schoolers looking for a path after graduation to small business owners.

According to Romanoff and DLC’s client assistance program advocate Kim Erickson, DVR was already overwhelmed before the shutdown and Department of Education cuts — they’ve seen a 28% increase in clients over the last four years and are planning to establish a waitlist for services come January.

“Even if the funding is resumed and by some magic the staff at the Department of Education are rehired; even if we go back to the status quo before the shutdown, it doesn’t mean that we have enough resources to serve everybody in Colorado who needs this help,” Romanoff said, adding that DVR is the only agency in the state that receives funding specifically to provide employment services to people with disabilities.

Erickson said the agency is currently maintaining its services with 25% of its funding that comes from the state, and while they haven’t had to make any cuts, she says they’ve had to “significantly slow down.”

“They’ve implemented some fiscal restraints, and it’s causing delays in people with disabilities getting their employment plans approved and authorized,” she said. “It’s also causing problems with vendors getting authorization and getting payment for services. So they are trying to utilize the limited state funding, but this is not sustainable.”

Erickson said she personally knows of a DVR client who was supposed to start working today, but was unable to because the agency was still waiting for authorization for a job coach to go work with them.

“That person has probably worked very long and hard to get that job, and there’s been resources spent in order to help them get that job,” she said. “An employer is not going to wait for DVR to take a week or more to approve a job coach, they’re going to move on to the next qualified candidate, so that has an impact.”

According to Boise State University, 21% of individuals with a disability live below the poverty level compared to 11% of Americans without a disability. Romanoff said many people with disabilities receive financial support through government programs like Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income, but it’s rarely enough to survive.

“Those people aren’t making money hand over fist being on SSDI, they’re needing to supplement their income, and maybe they want to move off of some of those benefits and be totally self-sufficient,” he said.

Many people with disabilities want to work and can provide great value to the state’s economy, Erickson said, especially as Colorado’s workforce continues to age.

“As our population ages, there’s more people leaving the workforce,” she said. “There needs to be people ready to fill in those jobs. People with disabilities have this great opportunity if we can get the resources and things that they need in order to get them that job training so they can get jobs and fill some of those gaps.”

Disability Law Colorado’s national arm, the National Disability Rights Network, has sent letters to the Department of Education and members of Congress, but Erickson and Romanoff say there has been no response.

Both Romanoff and Erickson wanted to make it clear that states will receive funding eventually, but it remains to be seen just how the funds will be distributed with hardly any staff at the Department of Ed to do the job.

“The federal funds are not going to flow as smoothly if there’s nobody to administer them,” Romanoff said.

“These are individuals trying to build independence and find meaningful work,” added Erickson. “If we don’t support that, their needs don’t disappear — they just shift to other overwhelmed systems. It’s just more delays for people with disabilities who are trying to move up and out of poverty.”

In response, DVR provided the following statement to Colorado Politics:

“The Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR)’s top priority is to continue providing essential employment services and support to Colorado’s disability community during the ongoing federal shutdown and recent job cuts at the federal level within the U.S. Department of Education. DVR is still able to access the funds available through the required non-federal match of the VR grant and intends to use these funds to bridge the gap during this lapse in federal appropriations. In the meantime, our staff will partner with other community programs, provide more services directly, and ensure reasonable costs while managing limited resources. DVR remains committed to supporting individuals with disabilities and will continue to provide assistance to the greatest extent possible.”