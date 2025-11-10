NEWSLETTERS
El Pomar releases $1.5 million for food assistance to Colorado communities

By 11/10/2025 | updated 19 hours ago
A person shops for produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), at a grocery store in Baltimore, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

El Pomar Foundation is releasing $1.5 million in immediate aid for food assistance that will be distributed to 112 nonprofit organizations across Colorado this week, the organization announced Monday.

The move is in response to “increasing food prices and growing food insecurity, as well as recent suspension of federal funding to critical food systems,” according to a news release.

“Food insecurity continues to affect far too many families across Colorado, and the current need is as urgent as ever,” El Pomar President & CEO Kyle H. Hybl said in a statement.

“This is a stark reminder to each of us of our obligation to be in service to community, in our own ways and always — whether that’s through civic, nonprofit, church, school or neighborhood engagements,” he said.

“While we know issues like these are bigger than any one of us can solve, we hope this funding can come alongside other efforts to make a sizable difference.”

Nonprofits in every region of the state are receiving grants, including 14 in El Paso County and four in Teller County.

El Pomar trustees, staff and the foundation’s 72 regional councilmembers across the state recommended the funding, which is coming from the Colorado Assistance Fund.

This is the 11th time El Pomar Foundation has activated the fund, which previously distributed money during the nation’s financial crisis that began in 2008 and went into 2012.

Grants also were made from the fund in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and most recently in 2023 to support nonprofit staff and leadership compensation and planning initiatives.

Since it was first activated in 2008, the Colorado Assistance Fund has now distributed nearly $12 million in grants to nonprofits statewide.

Avatar photo
DEBBIE KELLEY

Reporter

