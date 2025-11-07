DHS boasts of ‘lowest border crossings in October history’

The Department of Homeland Security boasted of a historic start for the 2026 fiscal year regarding the number of illegal border crossings into the country.

Data compiled by the DHS revealed that the U.S. had a record-low number of border crossings in October, marking the start of fiscal 2026. Moreover, the decreased number of border crossings in October was the lowest on record for any October month in the history of border crossing calculations, DHS revealed in a press release. Through the federal agency’s work with Customs and Border Protection, DHS announced there were 30,561 “total encounters nationwide,” a sum that was the “lowest start to a fiscal year ever recorded by CBP.”

It was also a whopping 79% lower total than October 2024 under the Biden administration and a 29% decrease from the “previous record low” October 2012, in which there were 43,010 encounters.

“History made: the lowest border crossings in October history and the sixth straight month of ZERO releases. This is the most secure border ever,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “Thank you, President Trump, and our brave DHS law enforcement. You make America proud!”

Several other impressive feats were recognized by DHS, including six consecutive months of not releasing any illegal immigrants into the U.S. This is a massive shift from the actions and policies of the Biden administration.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott also acknowledged the historical achievement. He said the results were due to the efforts of the “most dedicated law enforcement professionals in the country.”

“Our mission is simple: secure the border and safeguard this nation,” said Scott. “And that’s exactly what we are doing. No excuses. No politics. Just results delivered by the most dedicated law enforcement professionals in the country. We’re not easing up — we’re pushing even harder.”

Also, since the first full day of the Trump administration on January 21, through the end of October, the total number of “enforcement encounters along the Southwest Border,” 106,134 encounters, is less than the “Biden administration’s monthly average of 155,485 encounters.” Additionally, the daily average of “apprehensions at the Southwest Border” is 95% lower under the Trump administration than it was under the Biden administration.