Congressional Budget Office says it was hacked in ‘security incident’

The Congressional Budget Office confirmed Thursday that it was compromised by a hack.

“The Congressional Budget Office has identified the security incident, has taken immediate action to contain it, and has implemented additional monitoring and new security controls to further protect the agency’s systems going forward,” Caitlin Emma, chief of media relations for the CBO, said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

The hack was first uncovered in a Washington Post report, which detailed that, per an office spokesperson, a foreign actor was behind the incident.

Emma told the Washington Examiner that an investigation of the incident was underway.

“The incident is being investigated and work for the Congress continues. Like other government agencies and private sector entities, CBO occasionally faces threats to its network and continually monitors to address those threats,” Emma said.

Officials said the hack, discovered in the past several days, could have put communications between legislators and the analytical research office at risk of compromise, the report detailed.

The nonpartisan agency helps Congress make informed decisions on key budget matters and economic decisions.