Hamas returns body of American Israeli IDF captain

The remains of an American Israeli hostage were among the bodies of three captives Hamas returned to Israel over the weekend.

Omer Neutra, a New York native, was 21 at the time of his death. He was a captain in the Israel Defense Forces when he was killed and abducted by Hamas during the terrorist organization’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on an Israeli music festival, which triggered the war in Gaza.

The IDF confirmed on Monday that Hamas returned Neutra’s body, as well as the remains of Col. Assaf Hamami and Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel, to Israel as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement brokered by President Donald Trump last month.

Neutra’s family thanked the Trump administration for facilitating the release of Neutra in a statement that hoped for the release of the remains of eight hostages still in Gaza.

“For 758 days, we lived between hope and heartbreak. Today, that long night ends with the knowledge that Omer is finally home,” the family said. “Our hearts are shattered, yet at last we can begin the process of bringing Omer to his final resting place in the land he loved and defended.”

After graduating from high school in the United States, Neutra took a gap year before attending college at Binghamton University to join the IDF as a dual national. He served as a tank platoon commander in the IDF’s 7th Brigade.

“Both of his grandparents are Holocaust survivors,” Oma, Neutra’s mother, told CBS News last month. “So the ethos of needing to have a strong Jewish state is something that really resonated with him.”

Trump said Sunday he had spoken with Neutra’s family, describing their relief and heartbreak.

“They were thrilled, in one sense, but in another sense, obviously, it’s not too great,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “But we’re very happy to have it done.”

A gathering is scheduled to be held in Neutra’s honor at 6 p.m. Monday at Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

In exchange for the three bodies Hamas returned on Sunday, Israel handed over the bodies of 45 Palestinians to Hamas in Gaza on Monday, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Israel is releasing the remains of 15 Palestinians for each Israeli hostage returned under the terms of the Gaza ceasefire.

So far, Hamas has released the remains of 20 of the 28 hostages believed to be in Gaza. The terrorist group says it is sifting through the rubble in war-torn Gaza to locate the remains of the final eight bodies.