Denver voters opt to retain tobacco ban, according to early results

By 11/04/2025 | updated 42 minutes ago
the associated press file Denver is the latest city nationally to consider a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, which opponents say is a gateway to smoking tobacco or hard drugs.

REFERENDUM 310
In what is being called one of the city’s most expensive races on this year’s ballot, Denver voters seem to prefer to keep the city’s ban on the sale of flavored tobacco.  

Here’s a look at where Referendum 310 stands after polls closed Tuesday night, according to early results.

Referendum 310 (Repeal city ban on flavored tobacco): Yes/Retain (65,924; 72.58%), No/Repeal (24,907; 27.42%)

In late December 2024, the Denver City Council decided to outlaw the sale of flavored tobacco products within the city and county. The ban, which passed on a vote of 11 to 1, makes it illegal for any retail tobacco store to “sell, offer for sale, give, barter, deliver or furnish any flavored tobacco product or samples of such products.”

a silhouette of a man smoking a vaping device
Denver voters will decide whether to repeal the city’s recent ban on flavored tobacco products on Nov. 4, 2025. (FILE PHOTO: Associated Press)

Avatar photo
Deborah Grigsby

Reporter

