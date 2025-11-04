Denver voters opt to retain tobacco ban, according to early results

REFERENDUM 310

In what is being called one of the city’s most expensive races on this year’s ballot, Denver voters seem to prefer to keep the city’s ban on the sale of flavored tobacco.

Here’s a look at where Referendum 310 stands after polls closed Tuesday night, according to early results.

• Referendum 310 (Repeal city ban on flavored tobacco): Yes/Retain (65,924; 72.58%), No/Repeal (24,907; 27.42%)



In late December 2024, the Denver City Council decided to outlaw the sale of flavored tobacco products within the city and county. The ban, which passed on a vote of 11 to 1, makes it illegal for any retail tobacco store to “sell, offer for sale, give, barter, deliver or furnish any flavored tobacco product or samples of such products.”