$1B ‘Vibrant Denver Bond’ favored by voters

Supporters of a $1 billion borrowing proposal appear to be successful in persuading Denver voters to support the measure.

Meanwhile, a proposal to repeal the city’s ban on flavored tobacco products is lagging behind in early election results as of 7 p.m.

Of the eight City and County of Denver questions on the ballot, five of them are tied to the nearly $1 billion “Vibrant Denver” general obligation bond package proposed by Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

The proposed borrowing is broken down into five separate questions, allowing voters to decide on individual categories of projects. The idea is that it prevents voters who may oppose one type of project from having to cast a ballot against the entire bond package.

Meanwhile, two referred questions asked voters if at-large city council members should be elected using a Seat A and Seat B designation, and if the city’s Department of Excise and Licenses should change its name to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection.

The third is a citizen-initiated veto referendum on whether the city’s current ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products should remain.

Here is a quick look at where the polls stand:

DENVER BOND, 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D and 2E

Denver voters appear to favor Johnston’s $1 billion borrowing plan to repair and improve the city’s infrastructure and community. The new debt would be paid off over a period of six years and would cost the city approximately $ 1.8 billion. The bond would not raise taxes.

FILE PHOTO | Denver Mayor Mike Johnston hopes voters will approve a $1 billion general obligation bond package that appears on the Nov. 4 ballot. (PHOTO: Deborah Grigsby, The Denver Gazette)

Here’s a look at the unofficial election results just after polls closed:

• Ballot Issue 2A (Mobility and infrastructure): Yes (54,121; 59.5%), No (36,760; 40.45%)

• Ballot Issue 2B (City Parks and recreation): Yes (57,352; 62.98%), No (33,711; 37.02%)

• Ballot Issue 2C (Health and human services): Yes (59,944; 65.96%), No (30,934; 34.04%)

• Ballot Issue 2D (General city infrastructure and facilities): Yes (55,885; 61.46%), No (35,051; 38.54%)

• Ballot Issue 2E (Housing and infrastructure): Yes (57,132; 62.6%), No (34,127; 37.4%)



REFERRED QUESTION 2F

Denver seem to support the city’s request to change the name of one of its largest agencies, the Department of Excise and Licenses, to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection, arguing that it is a better fit. The measure would not have a financial impact.

Denver City and County Building. (Deborah Grigsby, The Denver Gazette)

Here’s a look at where 2F stands after polls closed Tuesday night after polls closed at 7 p.m.

• Referred Question 2F (Name change for Department of Excise and Licenses): Yes (64,034; 72.84%), No (23,881; 27.16%)

REFERRED QUESTION 2G

Denver voters are learning toward changing how the city’s two at-large council seats are elected. This question asked Denver residents to no longer vote for both of the city’s at-large members on a single ballot, but instead choose them separately on two ballots — At-Large A and At-Large B.

Denver’s At-Large positions are the only city offices not elected by a majority of the votes.

Voters cast ballots inside the Denver Elections Division on Nov. 5, 2019, in downtown Denver. (PHOTO: Andy Colwell, Special to Colorado Politics)

Here’s a look at where 2G stands after polls closed Tuesday night, according to early results.

• Referred Question 2G (At-large elections): Yes (49,198; 57.12%), No (36,932; 42.88%)

REFERENDUM 310

In what is being called one of the city’s most expensive races on this year’s ballot, Denver voters seem to prefer to keep the city’s ban on the sale of flavored tobacco.



In late December 2024, the Denver City Council decided to outlaw the sale of flavored tobacco products within the city and county. The ban, which passed on a vote of 11 to 1, makes it illegal for any retail tobacco store to “sell, offer for sale, give, barter, deliver or furnish any flavored tobacco product or samples of such products.”

Denver voters will decide whether to repeal the city’s recent ban on flavored tobacco products on Nov. 4, 2025. (FILE PHOTO: Associated Press)

Here’s a look at where Referendum 310 stands after polls closed Tuesday night, according to early results.

• Referendum 310 (Repeal city ban on flavored tobacco): Yes/Retain (65,924; 72.58%), No/Repeal (24,907; 27.42%)