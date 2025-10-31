Thune and Johnson united against Trump demand to nix Senate filibuster

Republican congressional leaders held firm Friday in their support for the Senate’s legislative filibuster, resisting President Donald Trump’s latest call for Republicans to repeal the 60-vote threshold to reopen the government and advance his agenda with only a simple majority.

“Leader Thune’s position on the importance of the legislative filibuster is unchanged,” Ryan Wrasse, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), said in a statement.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), although describing his position to reporters as “not relevant,” called the filibuster a “very important safeguard” and characterized Trump’s comments as an “expression of the president’s anger at the situation.”

“If the shoe was on the other foot, I don’t think our team would like it,” Johnson said. “The Democrats have said what they would do. They would pack the Supreme Court. They’d make Puerto Rico and [Washington, D.C.] states. They would ban firearms. They would do all sorts of things that would be very harmful for the country.”

Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday night, on what was the 30th day of the government shutdown, that it was time Senate Republicans use the “Nuclear Option” to nix the 60-vote threshold that he’s long opposed.

“It is now time for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!” the president wrote.

Trump made the case that Democrats, who previously lacked the support in recent majorities to repeal the legislative filibuster, would further weaken the threshold when they regain control.

“If the Democrats ever came back into power, which would be made easier for them if the Republicans are not using the Great Strength and Policies made available to us by ending the Filibuster, the Democrats will exercise their rights, and it will be done in the first day they take office, regardless of whether or not we do it,” Trump posted.

In addition to the GOP leaders, most rank-and-file Senate Republicans also oppose repealing the filibuster that’s been slowly weakened by both parties in recent decades for Executive Branch and judicial nominees. Republicans ultimately resisted a similar push by Trump during his first term, and 60 votes are still needed for most measures.

“The filibuster forces us to find common ground in the Senate,” posted Sen. John Curtis (R-UT). “Power changes hands, but principles shouldn’t. I’m a firm no on eliminating it.”