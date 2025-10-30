Bill Cassidy proposes Charlie Kirk statue in National Garden

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) nominated the late Charlie Kirk for the newest statue in the National Garden of American Heroes on Thursday.

“For young Americans, Charlie Kirk represents the vital role that positive civic engagement and dialogue play in our democracy,” Cassidy wrote on X. “Proud to nominate him for inclusion in the National Garden of American Heroes.”

Cassidy made the suggestion with a group of 14 Republican senators, including Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Katie Britt (R-AL), John Cornyn (R-TX), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), James Lankford (R-OK), Ted Budd (R-NC), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS).

“Through his work, [Kirk] has inspired countless young Americans to engage in civic life and to appreciate the responsibilities of citizenship,” the senators wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump. “His efforts highlight the enduring importance of free expression, active participation, and leadership in strengthening our democracy.”

Trump bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Kirk posthumously. This followed the House and Senate passing a resolution naming Oct. 14 the National Day of Remembrance for Kirk last month. Kirk would have been 32 years old.

Kirk’s widow and Turning Point USA Board Chair Erika Kirk celebrated the National Garden nomination.

“My husband was a modern American Founding Father, and he deserves every honor and accolade this nation can bestow on him. I am grateful to Senator Cassidy and the 14 other senators who have nominated Charlie for this tremendous honor,” Erika said in a statement.

The National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts are combining to actualize Trump’s promise to create the National Garden of American Heroes. This is the latest on a 2020 promise from Trump to display 250 statues of prominent figures in American history. Some of these include John Adams, Clara Barton, Orville and Wilbur Wright, Douglas MacArthur, Martin Luther King Jr., and Christa McAuliffe.

Kirk was critical of King, the late civil rights leader. When a report claimed that Kirk described King as “a bad guy,” Kirk said the claim was true on the Charlie Kirk Show last year. During the same episode, Kirk read aloud a request for comment from a reporter.

“‘As we note in the piece, Kirk has previously described [King] as a hero and a civil rights icon,’” Kirk reads, then adds, “it’s true, I used to be wrong.”

A deadline for statue designs passed in July. Chosen artists will be granted $200,000 for up to three statues each. The application was meant to allow about a year before the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

“The garden will provide the public with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how the lives and accomplishments of these individuals have shaped our history and culture,” Acting NEH Chairman Michael McDonald said.

While Kirk had a broadcasted memorial service where Trump was among the speakers, the details of his burial have not been publicized. A plot at the National Garden could become a tourist spot for Kirk’s fans to pay homage.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Turning Point USA for comment.