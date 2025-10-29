NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Douglas County School District candidates submit final pre-election finance reports

By 10/29/2025 | updated 4 hours ago
Douglas County School District sign. (Courtesy, Douglas County School District)

Eight Douglas County School District Board of Education candidates vying to grab four seats submitted final pre-election campaign finance reports.

Douglas County’s school district makes up over 61,000 students among 92 schools. Four of its seven board of education seats, representing a district across the county, are up for grabs in Tuesday’s election.

All eight candidates completed their campaign finance reports. All numbers are totals from all filings since each respective campaign began, according to Colorado TRACER.

Clark Callahan (District E)

Callahan’s main source of contributions came from local education advocates and teachers. The Douglas County Parents group also assisted with thousands in donations.

Total expenditures: $22,289.20

Total contributions received: $31,125.99

Funds on hand: $8,836.79

Deborah (Dede) Kramer (District E) 

Kramer’s main source of contributions came from realtors, investors, attorneys and homemakers. Kramer received several donations in aggregate over $1,000 from local constituents.

Total expenditures: $30,173.73

Total contributions received: $41,446

Funds on hand: $11,272.27

Kelly Denzler (District G) 

Denzler was backed by local constituents including current sitting board member Valerie Thompson, who donated an aggregate $1,015 and Rep. Bob Marshall (HD-43), who donated $525. And $566.74 from the Douglas County Democrat Party.

Total expenditures: $22,791.99

Total contributions received: $31,184.99

Funds on hand: $8,393

Stephen Vail (District G)

Many local business owners, constituents and investors donated to Vail’s campaign. Many business entities donated amounts of over $1,000 dollars. Colorado Sen. John Carson donated $250.

Total expenditures: $21,584.74

Total contributions received: $31,054

Funds on hand: $9,469.26

Kyrzia Parker (District B)

Parker received support from the education community Democratic constituents, including the Douglas County Democratic Party. While Douglas County Parents also assisted with thousands in donations.

Total expenditures: $23,157.56

Total contributions received: $32,688.99

Funds on hand: $9,531.43

Matthew Smith (District B)

Smith received help from local attorneys, investors, relations and some politicians. Douglas County Commissioner George Teal donated $250, including Laura Teal, who donated as well. A few of his donations exceeded $1,000.

Total expenditures: $21,653.52

Total contributions received: $30,778.78

Funds on hand: $9,125.26

Keaton Gambill (District D)

Gambill received assistance from investors, consultants and local constituents, including multiple donations in the hundreds from Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch.

Total expenditures: $21,634.31

Total contributions received: $30,515

Funds on hand: $8,880.69

Tony Ryan (District D)

Ryan received donations from educators, attorneys, consultants and Democratic entities including the Douglas County Democratic Party, plus the Douglas County Parents group and $525 from Rep. Marshall.

Total expenditures: $23,457.08

Total contributions received: $33,799.99

Funds on hand: $10,342.91

Avatar photo
Noah Festenstein

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

10th Circuit finds judge improperly imposed 25-year mandatory minimum for kidnapping

The Denver-based federal appeals court concluded on Tuesday that a judge incorrectly believed he had to sentence a defendant convicted of kidnapping to the 25-year mandatory minimum that applies to violent crime. A jury originally convicted Killiu Ford on multiple counts of kidnapping and related offenses for his 2009 abduction and robbery of a family. […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Nebraska says Colorado is stealing its water

The fight over Nebraska’s attempt to seize privately-owned land in northeastern Colorado persisted this week, with Nebraska accusing Colorado of stealing its water in a filing Wednesday with the U.S. Supreme Court. The issue deals with the Perkins County canal, a proposed 109-mile ditch stretching from Ovid in Sedgwick County and across the Colorado-Nebraska state […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests