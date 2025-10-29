Douglas County School District candidates submit final pre-election finance reports

Eight Douglas County School District Board of Education candidates vying to grab four seats submitted final pre-election campaign finance reports.

Douglas County’s school district makes up over 61,000 students among 92 schools. Four of its seven board of education seats, representing a district across the county, are up for grabs in Tuesday’s election.

All eight candidates completed their campaign finance reports. All numbers are totals from all filings since each respective campaign began, according to Colorado TRACER.

Clark Callahan (District E)

Callahan’s main source of contributions came from local education advocates and teachers. The Douglas County Parents group also assisted with thousands in donations.

Total expenditures: $22,289.20

Total contributions received: $31,125.99

Funds on hand: $8,836.79

Deborah (Dede) Kramer (District E)

Kramer’s main source of contributions came from realtors, investors, attorneys and homemakers. Kramer received several donations in aggregate over $1,000 from local constituents.

Total expenditures: $30,173.73

Total contributions received: $41,446

Funds on hand: $11,272.27

Kelly Denzler (District G)

Denzler was backed by local constituents including current sitting board member Valerie Thompson, who donated an aggregate $1,015 and Rep. Bob Marshall (HD-43), who donated $525. And $566.74 from the Douglas County Democrat Party.

Total expenditures: $22,791.99

Total contributions received: $31,184.99

Funds on hand: $8,393

Stephen Vail (District G)

Many local business owners, constituents and investors donated to Vail’s campaign. Many business entities donated amounts of over $1,000 dollars. Colorado Sen. John Carson donated $250.

Total expenditures: $21,584.74

Total contributions received: $31,054

Funds on hand: $9,469.26

Kyrzia Parker (District B)

Parker received support from the education community Democratic constituents, including the Douglas County Democratic Party. While Douglas County Parents also assisted with thousands in donations.

Total expenditures: $23,157.56

Total contributions received: $32,688.99

Funds on hand: $9,531.43

Matthew Smith (District B)

Smith received help from local attorneys, investors, relations and some politicians. Douglas County Commissioner George Teal donated $250, including Laura Teal, who donated as well. A few of his donations exceeded $1,000.

Total expenditures: $21,653.52

Total contributions received: $30,778.78

Funds on hand: $9,125.26

Keaton Gambill (District D)

Gambill received assistance from investors, consultants and local constituents, including multiple donations in the hundreds from Douglas County Assessor Toby Damisch.

Total expenditures: $21,634.31

Total contributions received: $30,515

Funds on hand: $8,880.69

Tony Ryan (District D)

Ryan received donations from educators, attorneys, consultants and Democratic entities including the Douglas County Democratic Party, plus the Douglas County Parents group and $525 from Rep. Marshall.

Total expenditures: $23,457.08

Total contributions received: $33,799.99

Funds on hand: $10,342.91