Investigation inconclusive on whether Denver school board member Youngquist acted with bias

The law firm hired to investigate whether a Denver school board member acted with “racial insensitivity” toward district staff did not conclusively find bias.

The district retained Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow & Farbes on June 26 to investigate the allegations brought by Superintendent Alex Marrero, which included a claim that Director John Youngquist was vying for his job.

Marrero, in a letter to board President Carrie Olson, requested that Youngquist be censured.

“In reaching our conclusions, we acknowledge and carefully consider the fact that the majority of Dr. Marrero’s senior staff members are persons of color,” the report said. “We recognize this creates a natural skew in the findings, given there are few comparators towards whom Mr. Youngquist’s conduct can be analyzed.”

“We are unable to reach a conclusion as to whether Mr. Youngquist deliberately acted in a biased manner towards some District leaders of color based on the available evidence,” the report said.

The report also noted that “the investigation did not uncover any evidence of overt or intentionally biased conduct by Mr. Youngquist. Moreover, it is conceivable that Mr. Youngquist’s conduct — in particular, pushing back on data and asking critical and/or repetitive questions — is consistent with what he views to be his mission as a board member.”

Marrero could not be immediately reached for comment through his communications team.

Youngquist declined to comment.

The board is expected to discuss the report during a special meeting Wednesday.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.