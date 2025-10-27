Candidate financial reports for main Jeffco elections

Campaigns are ramping up for the upcoming elections throughout Jefferson County on Nov. 4, including races in Lakewood, Golden and Jeffco Public Schools.

With each candidate comes campaign finances reported to the municipality, including both campaign donations, personal contributions and independent expenditures from outside sources.

Lakewood

There are five Lakewood City Council seats up for election this November, including one in each of the five wards.

Liz Black, who is running for the Ward 2 seat, has raised the most money for her campaign with around $14,576 in campaign contributions and zero independent expenditures, according to the city’s website.

Second highest is Jeslin Shahrezaei, who is an incumbent running for re-election in Ward 1.

Shahrezaei has more than $11,310 in campaign contributions and zero independent expenditures. Two of her biggest contributions come from the Metro Housing Coalition — the political arm of the Home Builders Association (HBA) — for $400 and the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices Pipefitters Local Union No. 208 for $300.

Ken Cruz, the incumbent running for re-election in Ward 3, comes in at third with $4,070 in contributions and $3,200 in independent expenditures.

Golden

There are four Golden City Council seats up for election this November, including one in each of the city’s four wards.

Sandra Knecht, who is running for the Ward 4 seat, had the most in monetary expenditures with over $2,954, according to her Oct. 4. report. Over $2,500 of her contributions were from herself, while other donations included residents.

Dan Sung, who is running for the Ward 2 seat, spent the second most, with over $2,418 in spending. More than $3,500 of his nearly $5,000 budget came from himself, with a few donations from residents, according to his Oct. 4 report.

Third in spending was Sung’s opponent in Ward 2, Gerchard Pfau. Pfau spent more than $1,704, according to his Oct. 4 report. $900 of his over $1,997 budget came from himself, with donations from Colorado, Michigan and Texas.

Notably, Danielle Varda — a Democrat running for Colorado House District 27 — and Rep. Sheila Lieder both donated to his campaign. Varda donated $50. Lieder donated $355.

Jeffco Public Schools

Jefferson County’s school district — Jeffco Public Schools — has three different Board of Education openings during the elections this year. The open seats include Districts 1, 2 and 5.

Tina Moeinian, who is running for District 5, had the most monetary contributions so far with over $13,433, according to TRACER. Major contributions included the unions Jefferson County Education Association (JCEA) for $9,000 and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA) for $4,000.

Peter Gibbins, who is running for District 2, was in a similar situation with the same monetary contributions from JCEA and DCTA, with a total of $12,741 in total contributions.

Both Moeinian and Gibbins were endorsed by JCEA and received an aggregated $24,990 in independent expenditures from the Public Education Committee.

Michael Yoccum, running for District 1, was in third with over $12,432 in total contributions. While $4,000 came from DTCA, the JCEA recently dropped its endorsement of him before the $9,000 contributions were issued to Moeinian and Gibbins.