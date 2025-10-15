Douglas County commissioners approve Wildcat land transfer to Highlands Ranch

Douglas County commissioners Tuesday approved to transfer 202 acres of land to Highlands Ranch, a move paired with the county spending $3.5 million for a 10-mile public trail network there and beyond.

In the northeast Back Country Wilderness area south of Highlands Ranch Metro District homes, developers once envisioned heavy development featuring a large park, sports fields and indoor facilities known as Wildcat Regional Park Project.

Last year, the county’s development plan for Wildcat faced controversy when residents decried potential impacts to elk herds, other wildlife and natural resources.

As a result, Douglas County partnered with the Highlands Ranch Community Association to develop passive recreation, instead of organized recreation, on and beyond the 202-acre property.

Douglas County acquired the southern Highlands Ranch site in 2011. Wildcat is located west of Monarch Boulevard and east of Daniels Park Road/Grig’s Road. County officials said the new network features 10 miles of new trails connecting with the Douglas County East West trail.

During Tuesday’s land use meeting, commissioners transferred ownership of the 202 acres, known as Wildcat Regional Park, to the Highlands Ranch Community Association. The agreement comes with $3.5 million provided from the county’s open space fund.

“With the land and generous $3.5 million funding from Douglas County, we’re committed to developing this 202-acre space responsibly, balancing recreation with preservation,” HRCA CEO Mike Bailey said in a statement.

“Our goal,” he said, “is to create a park that celebrates the natural beauty, wildlife and community spirit that define Highlands Ranch.”

The planned Wildcat trails will extend to an adjoining trail network throughout a total of 350 acres into the Highlands Ranch Open Space Conservation Area, according to county officials.

Plans appear to include bike skills areas, downhill bike-only trails, surfaced trails, pedestrian-only trails and nature viewing/preservation areas.

Plans for a 350-acre, 10-mile trail system at Wildcat Regional Park and the Highlands Ranch Open Space Conservation Area in northwest Douglas County. (Courtesy screenshot, Douglas County)

The Douglas County Parks, Trails, Historic Resources and Open Space Fund, now with a $24.3 million account balance, is distributing the $3.5 million. In 2022, voters approved a 0.17% sales tax to generate $330 million over 15 years for preserving and creating outdoor amenities – such as regional parks or recreational amenities.

The fund also assists the massive 500-acre Zebulon Regional Sports Complex in Sterling Ranch, a sports facility originally slated for Wildcat. During Tuesday’s business meeting, prior to Wildcat’s land transfer approval, Douglas County commissioners acquired Sterling Ranch land to build Zebulon.

Longtime Highlands Ranch resident Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle, on Tuesday, called the Wildcat approval a victory not only for the metro district, but for all of Douglas County.

“I’m thrilled to support the transfer of Wildcat to HRCA, ensuring this land is available for public use, as it was intended,” Van Winkle said. “Neighbors will see the preservation they wanted, and everyone gets to enjoy miles of trails through this amazing habitat.”