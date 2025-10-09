Fire at Nederland shopping center destroys over a dozen businesses, prompts Boulder County evacuation order

An early morning fire at a shopping center in Nederland destroyed more than a dozen businesses and prompted an evacuation order in Boulder County.

The town’s Caribou Village Shopping Center, home to about 20 businesses and the Nederland Police Department, was decimated early Thursday morning by what officials are calling a structure fire.

The blaze also prompted an evacuation order, issued by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, for areas to east of downtown and south of the nearby Barker Reservoir, according to the Boulder County Alert network.

That order was lifted just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Smoke rises from the Caribou Village Shopping Center, lined with yellow tape, after a structure fire decimated the building in the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 9. (Kyla Pearce / The Denver Gazette)

As of early Thursday morning, crews had contained the fire to just the area of the shopping center, located at 20 Lakeview Drive in Nederland’s downtown, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office on social media. The emergency response closed roads in the area, including Big Springs Drive and Highway 119, or Bridge Street.

The shopping center was home to about 20 businesses, according to Google Maps, including the Very Nice Brewing Company, Mountain Man Outdoor Store, Tadasana Mountain Yoga, Kaleidoscope Arts Gallery, the Wild Bear Mountain Ecology Center and Augustina’s Winery. The building also housed an office space for the Nederland Police Department.

A ‘devastating’ fire

Seth Colter is a part-owner of Crosscut Pizza and Brickhouse Alpine Kitchen, two restaurants overlooking the strip mall.

Colter started getting texts and calls about the fire early Thursday morning.

“It immediately crossed my mind that our businesses could burn…the whole town could burn,” Colter said.

Fire crews spray water on the Caribou Village Shopping Center after a structure fire decimated the building in the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 9. (Kyla Pearce / The Denver Gazette)

The fire is “devastating” for Nederland, Colter said, adding that the strip mall feels like half the town’s businesses in a small town.

The strip mall had its local yoga studio, the town’s laundromat and gathering spaces for community members.

For business owners, there is a lot up in the air, Colter said. Best case, they have insurance and get a check in the mail, he added, but that doesn’t give them a new space to do business in a town that doesn’t have much by way of infrastructure.

“Let’s say I owned one of those businesses and then it took two years to rebuild, what would you do?” he said. “You probably couldn’t afford to stay here, because most people here are living off of their businesses.”

Colter and other business owners will do what they can to help those who lost their businesses, but they are losing a major part of their community, he said

“It’s been a major part of our community for years,” Colter said. “We’re going to lose a lot. This is a major hit.”

Jason Rensink has lived in Nederland since 2009 and said the shopping center was “literally the heart of town.”

“This is devastating, literally devastating,” Rensink said. “This is going to be years of recovery try for this entire town.”

The remnants of the Caribou Village Shopping Center smoke after a structure fire decimated the building in the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 9. (Kyla Pearce / The Denver Gazette)

The town will come together to help the 16 businesses who lost their businesses, he said, but it won’t be an easy recovery.

“Mountain people are good at that,” he said. “They will come together and make sure that no one goes hungry. But these people will need help.”

A community hub for the small town

The shopping center in the heart of Nederland is owned by developer and real estate owner Stephen Tebo of Tebo Properties. He bought the property in 2014 for $3.6 million, according to Boulder County records.

Tebo Properties has more than 250 properties around Boulder County and is a major landlord in Boulder, according to its website.

Caribou Village is a nearly 3.5 acre property home to three buildings, including the Carousel of Happiness. The 30,000-square-foot main building that anchors the property was built in 1985.

The property was assessed for nearly $4 million in 2023, according to the most recent county records.

Smoke rises from the area of Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland Thursday morning. (Kyla Pearce / The Denver Gazette)

The adjacent Carousel was unaffected by the fire, but will be closed until further notice until the shopping center has been cleaned up, the organization said on its website.

Numerous people claiming affiliation with the affected businesses shared their dismay about the fire on Facebook Thursday morning.

“This morning the shopping center in Nederland, Colorado where my gallery was located went up in flames,” wrote Roz Kean Bagtaz, who said her work was displayed at Kaleidoscope Fine Arts Gallery, in a post. “Even though the gallery was closed I still had the space until the end of the year. My personal art collection is gone. My cats who lived next door at the Stained Glass studio since I moved back to NZ have died in the fire.”

Two fundraisers have already been set up to aid those affected by the fire. The first, a GoFundMe, has already generated nearly $25,000 as of Thursday morning. Nederland Fire Rescue has also established a donation portal — more information can be found on the organization’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Denver Gazette’s business reporter Bernadette Berdychowski contributed to this report, as did our news partner 9NEWS.

Anyone needing information about the fire or evacuations can find that at bocoalert.org.