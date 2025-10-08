White House opposes joint resolution to block attacks on drug cartels without congressional approval

President Donald Trump‘s administration sent notice to Congress on Tuesday opposing a joint resolution introduced by Senate Democrats to stop U.S. military strikes on drug cartel boats in the Caribbean Sea without congressional approval.

The Washington Examiner obtained a copy of the Office of Management and Budget‘s statement of administration policy, which called for the joint resolution to “be rejected” as it would interfere with the president’s ability to address national security threats from cartels.

“The Administration strongly opposes passage of S.J. Res. 83, a joint resolution that would direct the

removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against any foreign terrorist organization or

specially designated global terrorist designated on or after February 20, 2025, engaged in the

promotion, trafficking, or distribution of illegal drugs, and other related activities,” the statement says.

Senate Democrats will likely force a War Powers Act vote as soon as this week on the resolution that was spearheaded by Sens. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA).

The resolution is privileged, meaning it will come up for a vote on the Senate floor. However, it faces no chance of passing in the Republican-controlled Senate or House, although Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) could vote for the resolution, given his opposition to Trump’s attacks on the cartels.

The measure would require Congress to authorize military action against cartels in the aftermath of U.S. strikes against boats from Venezuela that Trump said are carrying fentanyl. So far, at least four known strikes on vessels in international waters have occurred.

In a speech at a ceremony for the U.S. Navy‘s 250th anniversary on Sunday, Trump bragged that the deadly strikes on suspected drug boats have been “so good” that “nobody wants to go into the water anymore.”

Trump declared the nation was in a state of “noninternational armed conflict” with Venezuelan drug cartels in a confidential memo sent to Congress last week. The memo provided justification to kill suspected drug smugglers on sight on the high seas.

“Based upon the cumulative effects of these hostile acts against the citizens and interests of the United States and friendly foreign nations, the president determined that the United States is in a noninternational armed conflict with these designated terrorist organizations,” the memo reportedly said.

Trump has taken a contentious stance with Venezuelan President Nicholás Maduro, whom the U.S. does not recognize as the legitimate leader of the country.

Trump has received wide latitude from Republicans on Capitol Hill to strike Venezuelan boats without congressional approval, yet the attacks have reignited questions about presidential war powers.

According to the OMB notice, the resolution “fails to account for the extraordinary national security and foreign policy threat posed by the violent drug trafficking cartels that the United States has designated as foreign terrorist organizations.”

The notice also says if the resolution “were presented to the President, his advisors would recommend that he veto the joint resolution.”

David Sivak contributed to this report.