Colorado likely to feel the ripple effects of the federal government shutdown

As the federal government shutdown gets underway, with the potential to last weeks, Colorado stands to feel the strain, as the state is expected to receive approximately $14 billion in federal funding for the 2025-26 budget.

Almost every state agency sees some of that money. Many state programs are heavily reliant on federal funding, although for now, Gov. Jared Polis has stated that the state does not expect to see major impacts on state-run programs or the state government workforce for the first week of the shutdown.

That could change as the shutdown goes into a second week or longer.

Russ Vought, director of the federal Office of Management and Budget, made several statements on Wednesday about immediate funding cuts.

The first, as reported by Politico, is eliminating the funding for the Women, Infants and Children food program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Colorado lawmakers on Tuesday, however, approved a one-month funding allocation of $7.5 million to cover the program’s costs.

On X after the shutdown started, Vought also referenced eliminating Green “New Deal” funding going to 16 “blue” states, including Colorado, totaling $8 billion.

However, that funding cut wasn’t explicitly tied to the shutdown. The Colorado Energy Office noted that the U.S. Department of Energy announced the cut on Sept. 24.

The office, led by Coloradan Chris Wright, is cutting a total of $13 billion, which also includes funding allocated to “red” states.

In a statement, the Colorado Energy Office said, “Colorado is proud to lead the nation in clean energy, and consumers in our state continue to choose low-cost renewable energy and clean, reliable technologies. Cancel culture shouldn’t apply to the federal government, and the only scam would be the government picking winners and losers. There’s also national security consequences — we cannot lose to China! Let free market capitalism decide the future of energy in our country, not bureaucrats far away in Washington.”

The WIC program, however, is not the only thing being watched by the Polis administration, as it is but one of a myriad of challenges the state faces, which will grow as the shutdown continues.

“The state cannot fill the void left by the federal government, and if they do not reopen the government and save health care for Coloradans, the consequences will be dire,” Polis said on Wednesday. I am urging the Republicans who control all three branches of the federal government to end this shutdown and stop punishing hard-working Coloradans.”

Colorado is considered a “donor” state, one where more taxes are paid to the federal government than are returned to the state through grants and other federal funding.

The Rockefeller Institute estimated in 2023 that the state receives about 90 cents for every dollar paid in taxes.

So what do federal dollars pay for in Colorado? And what is at risk?

According to the OMB, layoffs, also referred to as “shutdown furloughs,” affect employees who are paid through annual appropriations and typically occur at the beginning of a budget year, which begins Oct. 1.

The OMB guidance said that in a shutdown furlough, “an affected agency would have to shut down any activities funded by annual appropriations that are not excepted by law. Typically, an agency will have very little to no lead time to plan and implement a shutdown furlough,” the guidance said.

The Federal News Network on Wednesday provided a list of federal agency contingency plans, which included the number of federal employees who could be furloughed, depending on the duration of the shutdown.

Certain areas are exempt from the shutdown, including Social Security, Medicare, and the postal service, as they do not rely on annual appropriations.

What are some of the areas in Colorado funded by federal dollars?

One of the largest is in the Department of Transportation, where more than $800 million is allocated toward the construction and maintenance of Colorado’s transportation infrastructure, out of a total agency budget of $2.2 billion.

The operating expenses for the state’s immunization program at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are primarily paid for with federal dollars. The program’s total cost is $55 million, but the federal government pays $48 million of that tab.

The program tracks immunization data and maintains immunization records throughout the state.

Disability determination services provided by the Department of Human Services are entirely funded by the federal government, for $23 million.

The federal government will contribute $214 million to the state Department of Education for services to English-language learners and students with special needs, out of a total cost of $638 million.

The Department of Education also receives $10.3 million for the state’s “schools of choice” initiative, which allows parents to choose schools for their children outside of the home district. That money covers all but about $2 million of the initiative’s cost.

The state’s Child Care Assistance Program is also substantially funded by the federal government. The budget is $185 million, with $128 million that comes from the federal government.

CCAP helps families that are homeless, working, searching for work, or in school find low-income child care assistance.

The federal government also covers $113 million in costs for the Colorado National Guard, out of a total budget of $159 million for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

As of September 2024, more than 41,000 federal employees work in Colorado. The Congressional Research Service also notes the locations of federal civilian employees, broken down by congressional district.

Congressional District 5, which primarily covers El Paso County, has the largest population, at over 20,000, or approximately 5.7% of the district’s total employed population.

The impact is even larger in Lakewood. More than 6,000 employees work at the Federal Center, and an additional 5,000 employees work in other federal offices located in various areas of Lakewood. That’s about 8% of the employed population, according to the city of Lakewood.

The Federal Center is the largest concentration of federal agencies outside of Washington, D.C. Almost half of the four million square feet in office and research space at the Fed Center is occupied by the Department of the Interior.