2025 Legends of Agriculture feted at annual fundraiser | NONPROFIT REGISTER

COLORADO AGRICULTURAL LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION

Castle Rock

News: She was born and raised on a ranch in southeast Kansas that has been in her family for 126 years and he spent summers plowing wheat fields on his relatives’ ranch in Midland, KS.

And even though they “Got to Colorado as fast as we could” following their marriage 50 years ago and engaged in careers outside of ranching, Ann and Tom Bozeman never abandoned their deep-rooted commitment to youth, agriculture and education – qualities that played a large part in their selection as Legends of Agriculture for 2025.

The award granted by the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) was presented at a fundraising dinner held Sept. 19 at CALF headquarters, the historic Lowell Ranch in Castle Rock.

Tom, principal with Bar S Energy, and Ann, who had helped start the Legend of Agriculture event some 16 years ago, were hailed as a couple that adheres to the admirable values of working hard, serving others and building a better world for the next generation.

“These are fun-loving people, I’ll tell you that,” said master of ceremonies Bruff Shea, adding that on a serious note Ann “Gets whatever needs to be done, done” while Tom can be counted on for putting his “Knack for fixing, building and operating tractors” to good use whenever the need arises at Lowell Ranch.

“Neighbors helping neighbors is how we grew up,” Ann Bozeman explained, “and that’s what it’s all about.”

“Since discovering CALF, they have quietly and consistently invested their time, energy and talents into supporting our mission,” noted CALF’s chief executive officer, Brooke Fox. “From educating and entertaining to repairing equipment and mentoring youth, Ann and Tom embody the spirit of this award and continue to inspire the next generation through their example and generosity.”

Among the well-wishers: State Rep. Max Brooks; Castle Rock Town Councilman Tim Dietz; Brita Horn, chair of the Colorado GOP; CALF board president Larry Martin; board member Jennifer Daurio, a director at presenting sponsor CoBank; Linus Leppink, CALF’s ranch manager; and CALF Kid Anastasiah Robinson, who had shown the hogs she had raised at Lowell Ranch, Hammy and Hock, at the Elbert County Fair.

Two other hogs that she had raised at Lowell Ranch were auctioned at the Legends of Agriculture dinner were sold during the live auction, one bringing $1,450 and the other $1,500.

It was also noted that seven CALF Kids – Austin Williams, Camden Brown, Cole Roddy, Emerson Brown, Elijah Robinson, Shaeffer Brown and Anastasiah Robinson – had exhibited the hogs, steers and goats they had raised at Lowell Ranch at the Douglas County Fair.

About the organization: The nonprofit Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) is located on the historic Lowell Ranch in Castle Rock and is dedicated to connecting all people to agriculture through educational programs, community projects and leadership opportunities.

Website: thecalf.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.

