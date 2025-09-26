Man released under mental health law arrested again with gun on college campus

A man at the center of a growing debate around Colorado’s competency laws has been arrested less than a month after he was released from jail following the dismissal of an attempted murder charge.

Ephraim Debisa, 21, who has also been referred to as Debisa Ephraim, was arrested earlier this week for allegedly bringing a gun to the University of Northern Colorado campus in Greeley. He was not a student, and according to campus police, he was banned from the campus.

A notice issued by UNC campus police warned students about Debisa’s presence on campus, calling him “someone [they] believe to be dangerous.”

According to the notice, UNC police have had “several interactions” with Debisa in the past, and officers had grown increasingly concerned with his behavior.

While he may appear to be friendly, “his presence on campus is against the law,” campus police warned.

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, Debisa is being charged with tresspassing, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and carrying a concealed weapon. His bail was set at $1 million.

Debisa received national attention earlier this month after he was released from the Weld County Jail upon being found incompetent to stand trial and unlikely to be restored to competency.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said a 2024 law required him to release Debisa, who was being held on an attempted murder charge stemming from an incident last spring. However, jails were already required to release individuals declared incompetent and unlikely to be restored; the law actually requires courts to dismiss all charges against those individuals.

In a Sept. 8 post on X, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office announced Debisa had been released.

“I pray this individual doesn’t hurt another innocent victim but the public deserves to know of his past violent actions so they can protect themselves accordingly,” Reams said.

Debisa’s next scheduled court hearing is on Sept. 29.