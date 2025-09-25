Palmer Lake adopts voter-approved ordinance with big implications for Buc-ee’s

Earlier this month, voters in Palmer Lake voted in favor of an ordinance that would make any request to increase the size of the town an automatic ballot question.

That would include the controversial annexation request from developers of the Texas travel chain Buc-ee’s. Public debate over the annexation was a motivating factor in the special election, which also recalled two of the town’s trustees.

On Thursday, the town’s board of trustees officially adopted the ordinance in the town’s code, though Palmer Lake’s attorney said parts could still be up to interpretation.

The ordinance, as approved by about 70% of voters, says any new annexation must be “subject to approval by a majority vote of the registered electors of the town of Palmer Lake at a regular or special municipal election.”

Attorney Scott Krob said that the town may need to clarify where in the process an annexation needs to go to the town’s voters – before an agreement is reached with the board of trustees, or after.

“The initiative doesn’t say when the election occurs,” Krob said at the meeting.

The answer could make a difference for Buc-ee’s, which is scheduled for a final vote from the board of trustees on Oct. 2. If developers maintain their request, the timing and substance of a Buc-ee’s ballot question may be the next topics of discussion. Krob said the town had not received any indication Buc-ee’s would withdraw.

On Thursday, the board adopted the language in the ballot initiative but saved any clarifications for discussion at a later meeting.

The Thursday meeting was also a welcome for Beth Harris and Roger Moseley, the two winning candidates in the recall election to replace former trustees Shana Ball and Kevin Dreher.

Harris and Moseley have expressed opposition to the Buc-ee’s annexation request and Palmer Lake’s handling of the issue.

Moseley is also the plaintiff in an ongoing lawsuit accusing the town of financial mismanagement. He said previously that he would continue to pursue legal action, but would recuse himself from any executive sessions about the lawsuit.

El Paso County Commissioner Bill Wysong, who previously expressed concerns about Palmer Lake’s handling of the special election, said he now thought the process was made transparent and accountable.

“I’m very pleased that the election went very well,” he said.