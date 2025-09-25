Aurora’s two new advisory groups seek applicants

Two new Aurora boards and commissions are looking for applicants after the City Council created them Monday.

Aurora’s Arts and Culture Commission and the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Advisory Board become active on Jan. 1, assuming they get formal approval at the next City Council meeting.

The new board and commission are the result of councilmembers voting to combine six boards and commissions into two to streamline city processes.

In a vote Monday, councilmembers combined the Art in Public Places Commission, Aurora Fox Arts Center Board and Cultural Affairs Commission into the Arts and Culture Commission.

Members of the commission will advise on arts, culture and community engagement, including citywide programming and serving on arts selection panels, according to the city’s website.

Councilmembers also voted Monday to combine the Golf Course Advisory Committee, Open Space Board and Parks and Recreation Board into a Parks, Recreation and Open Space Advisory Board.

Members of the board will advise on outdoor recreation offerings, including community engagement and events.

Removing and consolidating boards and commissions was meant to “enhance coordination, reduce redundancy and improve the allocation of resources,” according to City Council meeting documents.

Aurora had 28 boards, commissions, committees and authorities composed of almost 300 resident volunteer positions appointed by councilmembers. As of November, there were 56 vacancies.

After the consolidation efforts, the city has 23 boards and commissions, with the Human Relations Commission still on a possible chopping block.

Aurora’s Veterans Affairs Commission and Youth Commission were up for being cut but kept after community and councilmember backlash.

Councilmembers initially voted in August to cut the Human Relations Commission as well but have not made a final decision.

The 15-member Human Relations Commission disseminates information and educational material to “eliminate prejudice, promote human relations and investigate complaints of this nature,” according to the city’s website.

Amy Wiles, the chair of the commission, called the decision to eliminate it “short-sighted” and “harmful to the community.”

Councilmembers will vote to officially approve the new board and commission in an early October council meeting.

Appointees will also need council approval before the end of the year.

Current members will remain on their respective boards and commissions until Dec. 31, according to council documents.