Loveland police investigating arson at Charlie Kirk memorial

The Loveland Police Department is “relentlessly” pursuing alleged arson and criminal mischief at a Charlie Kirk memorial on someone’s private property.

Police responded to a home in the 200 block of East 23rd Street right before midnight on Saturday on a report of arson, according to a news release from the department.

The residents of the home had a memorial honoring Charlie Kirk — a conservative political podcaster who was shot and killed on Sept. 10 — placed on the front yard fence. The display included a sign reading, “RIP Charlie Kirk, we stand with you,” surrounded by American flags and solar lights, according to the release.

Someone had ignited the memorial and thrown a rock at the rear window of the resident’s vehicle, causing extensive damage, police said.

The department is interviewing neighbors and contacting nearby businesses to help solve the “politically motivated” crime.

“Detectives will relentlessly pursue this case until the culprit is apprehended,” Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said in the release. “What is particularly troubling about this incident is the chilling effect this arsonist is attempting to impact on free speech and expression. We will not abide criminal conduct in our city, whether it be Tesla bombing terrorists, those setting fire to memorials like this, or any other heinous offenses in between.”

There were five attempted arsons at Tesla dealership at 1606 N. Lincoln Ave. between January and March, according to the police department. Previous incidents occurred on Jan. 29, Feb. 2, Feb. 7, Feb. 24 and March 7.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Cooper Jo Frederick and 40-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson in connection to the attempted arsons.