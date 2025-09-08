Survey: Coloradans skeptical of party politics, economic outlook remains grim

Nearly 50% of voters in Colorado are unaffiliated with a political party, according to the latest data from the Secretary of State’s Office.

A recent survey from the conservative-leaning polling group Magellan Strategies appears to confirm Coloradans’ overall distrust of both major political parties, with over 60% of respondents expressing an unfavorable opinion of both Democrats and Republicans.

The survey, which asked 1,136 registered Colorado voters several questions about state and federal issues, was conducted in late July and early August. About 49% of respondents identified as unaffiliated, while 26% identified as Democrats and 23% as Republicans.

Poor leadership from the Dems, extremism from the GOP

When 68% of respondents who said they had an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party were asked why, many cited poor leadership and a lack of direction in recent years, as well as the belief that Democratic policies often constituted government overreach and imposed too much spending.

The party’s advocacy for social issues, such as reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ issues, was cited as a reason why voters supported Democrats. Still, those who disapproved of the party expressed the belief that its agenda was “too extreme” and failed to address issues like crime and border security.

Other voters who expressed support for Democrats said they approved of their support for the lower, middle, and working classes and their commitment to public services like health care, education, and the environment. Others still contended that while they didn’t necessarily approve of either party, they believed the Democrats were the “lesser of two evils.”

Republicans cited policies to lower taxes and reduce spending and government overreach as primary reasons why they support the right, as well as its traditional values, national pride, pro-business policies, and commitment to public safety. Those who said they disapproved of the Party cited Trump and the MAGA movement, as well as what they believed to be extreme policies on social issues and corruption and policies that solely benefit the wealthy.

Low confidence that the economy will improve

According to the survey, 43% of respondents gave the U.S. economy a “poor” rating versus 26% who said it was either “good” or “excellent.” Nearly 60% believed the economy would only get worse in the next year, while 35% predicted it would improve, and 7% said it would stay about the same.

Tariffs and inflation have led to 67% of respondents feeling financial stress, while 23% said their finances were not currently an issue but could be in the future if prices continue to rise. Only 8% of respondents said increasing costs were not a concern to them.

A slightly higher proportion of respondents expressed confidence in Colorado’s economy, with the majority stating that it was “fair”. An additional 30% rated the state’s economy as either “excellent” or “good”, while 23% said it was “poor”. Just over half of respondents believed the state’s economy would worsen in the next year, while 9% thought it would improve and 31% said it would remain about the same.

Voters unhappy with state, national leadership

Local governments seemed to be more popular among voters than state officials or members of Congress — 45% of respondents said they approved of their regional and county governments. In comparison, 52% said they disapproved of Gov. Jared Polis. State Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper received 38% and 37% approval ratings, respectively, and the state legislature received an approval rating of 39%.

Nearly 60% of all respondents said they disapprove of the job President Donald Trump has done, with his lowest approval category being health care at 31% and his highest being immigration and border security at 45%.

The majority of voters, just over 60%, said Trump has failed to adequately address the issues and problems most important to them, such as the cost of living and the economy.

Feelings on the state’s direction are mixed

High cost of living, homelessness, and crime are among the top reasons why 53% of Coloradans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction, according to the survey.

Those respondents also cited poor political leadership, inadequate transportation and traffic congestion, as well as the belief that the state has not adequately responded to rapid population growth.

While 7% of respondents said they were unsure which direction the state was headed, 40% said they believed Colorado was on the right track, citing the state’s thriving economy, diverse job opportunities, and commitment to protecting its natural beauty and open spaces.

Those same respondents also said they believe the state’s leadership has been effective and supported the legislature’s “progressive and inclusive” policies.

While the Gubernatorial election isn’t until next year, respondents were asked who they would vote for if it were held today: 50% said they would vote for the Democratic candidate. In comparison, 38% said the Republican candidate and 12% were unsure.

Despite political differences, nearly half of all respondents said they have a favorable view of the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, or TABOR — one third, however, said they were unsure or had no opinion on the matter, more than the number of respondents who said they view the amendment unfavorably.

Respondents who said they approve of TABOR said they like that it limits government spending and growth while promoting fiscal responsibility and government transparency. Critics argued the amendment restricts funding for public services, impedes government flexibility, and prioritizes tax cuts over community investment.

Read the full survey results here. prioritizes tax cuts over community investment.

Read the full survey results here.