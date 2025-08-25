Denver City Council to consider non-monetary disclosure ordinance

An ordinance aiming to increase transparency when it comes to non-monetary legal settlements made by the Department of Public Safety returns to the City Council on Monday.

If it passes, the ordinance would amend Article XVIII of Chapter 2 of the city code and require the disclosure of such settlements to the Office of the Independent Monitor and the Citizen Oversight Board.

Non-monetary settlements refer to the resolutions of disputes made by the city where the parties agree to terms that do not involve direct cash payments, but rather actions or agreements that address the underlying issues of the case.

These types of settlements may involve actions such as the elimination of or requirement for certain kinds of equipment, such as body cameras, enhanced training and restrictions on use of force policy.

Four proclamations will be issued during the 3:30 p.m. session.

The first will recognize Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day.

The second will declare Aug. 29, as KUVO 89.3 FM Day.

During the 5:30 p.m. session, the council will issue two additional proclamations honoring Mayor Federico Peña and the celebration of Ashenda, an annual festival in Ethiopia and Eritrea that celebrates girls and women.

Elsewhere on the agenda, a public hearing is scheduled for the 5:30 p.m. session on Council Bill 25-0994, which proposes a zoning classification change for 3025 W. 3rd Ave. in the Barnum neighborhood.

Residents are reminded that Friday, Aug. 29, is the city’s first mandatory furlough day. Most city offices, as well as Denver City Council offices, will be closed.

For those interested in learning more about the city’s forthcoming budget process, the city has uploaded a special guide to the city website, with a timeline and dates for hearings and other important deadlines.

The Denver City Council will hold its regular meeting Monday at 3:30 p.m., with the general public comment session scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.