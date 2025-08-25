NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Denver City Council to consider non-monetary disclosure ordinance

By 08/25/2025 | updated 34 minutes ago
Denver City Hall
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. and Colorado state flags hang in the Denver City and County Building (Alex Edwards/The Denver Gazette)
Alexander Edwards/Denver Gazette

An ordinance aiming to increase transparency when it comes to non-monetary legal settlements made by the Department of Public Safety returns to the City Council on Monday.

If it passes, the ordinance would amend Article XVIII of Chapter 2 of the city code and require the disclosure of such settlements to the Office of the Independent Monitor and the Citizen Oversight Board.

Non-monetary settlements refer to the resolutions of disputes made by the city where the parties agree to terms that do not involve direct cash payments, but rather actions or agreements that address the underlying issues of the case.

These types of settlements may involve actions such as the elimination of or requirement for certain kinds of equipment, such as body cameras, enhanced training and restrictions on use of force policy.

Four proclamations will be issued during the 3:30 p.m. session.

The first will recognize Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day.

The second will declare Aug. 29, as KUVO 89.3 FM Day.

During the 5:30 p.m. session, the council will issue two additional proclamations honoring Mayor Federico Peña and the celebration of Ashenda, an annual festival in Ethiopia and Eritrea that celebrates girls and women.

Elsewhere on the agenda, a public hearing is scheduled for the 5:30 p.m. session on Council Bill 25-0994, which proposes a zoning classification change for 3025 W. 3rd Ave. in the Barnum neighborhood.

Residents are reminded that Friday, Aug. 29, is the city’s first mandatory furlough day. Most city offices, as well as Denver City Council offices, will be closed.

For those interested in learning more about the city’s forthcoming budget process, the city has uploaded a special guide to the city website, with a timeline and dates for hearings and other important deadlines.

The Denver City Council will hold its regular meeting Monday at 3:30 p.m., with the general public comment session scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Tags
Avatar photo
Deborah Smith

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

5 arrested, 3 vehicles recovered in El Paso County BATTLE operation

Five were arrested and three vehicles recovered Thursday evening during another Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement (BATTLE) operation — the second this week, according to a blotter post by Colorado Springs police. The operation involved three investigations that led to the arrests of suspects linked to several motor vehicle thefts, including two who are prolific […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Aurora City Council to vote on removal of boards, hear about invasive insect issue

Aurora councilmembers will cast a final vote on getting rid of two of its commissions and boards at a meeting Monday night. The City Council will also hear from staff about handling an issue with Emerald Ash Borers, which quickly kill Ash trees. Councilmembers will vote on finalizing ordinances to get rid of the Independent […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests