Denver announces new director of public safety nomination

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced his pick for the city’s new director of public safety — pending approval by the City Council.

Johnston announced the nomination of Al Gardner on Thursday to potentially replace Armando Saldate III as the leader of the Denver Police Department, Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, Denver 9-1-1, Community Corrections, Public Safety Youth Programs and the Office of Community Violence Solutions, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

Saldate stepped down from the position at the end of July after three years to lead the Colorado Bureau of Investigation amid a statewide DNA scandal that has plagued the state’s crime laboratory.

Gardner was a mayoral candidate in 2023 and, coincidentally, replaced Saldate as the deputy mayor at the beginning of the year.

Gardner has served as the head of Denver’s Department of General Services since November 2023. He also sits on the Colorado’s Board of Health and has a nearly 30-year career in IT management and strategic operations.

While the nominee has no direct experience in public safety, he has sat on the Denver Citizens Oversight Board and has worked with Chief’s Advisory Board, where he collaborated with former safety leaders to review and guide Denver’s discipline model, according to the release.

Saldate, on the other hand, worked for the Phoenix Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Denver’s Sheriff Department before taking up the role.

Still, city officials are still confident in Gardner’s ability to run the city’s public safety.

“The role of public safety director must evolve with the times. Today, Denver needs a proven executive leader who combines operational expertise with a strong community focus and deep local ties,” said Murphy Robinson, former deputy mayor and director of public safety, said in the release. “Deputy Mayor Al Gardner is the right person for this moment. His leadership will not only strengthen our public safety institutions but also add meaningful value to the broader Denver community.”

“At a time when we need strong, visionary leaders to build a safer and more equitable Denver, Al brings the commitment, passion, and deep dedication to our neighborhoods that our residents and safety teams deserve,” Johnston said.

“Together, we will drive innovation, uphold public trust, and ensure our safety teams have the resources and support they need to protect and serve every resident,” Gardner said in the announcement.