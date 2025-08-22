NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Denver announces new director of public safety nomination

By 08/22/2025 | updated 3 hours ago
Mayor Mike Johnston outside Union Station
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston at a press conference outside Union Station on Thursday May 9, 2024 to announce his first action item for his 2024 goal of creating a vibrant downtown Denver.
Bernadette Berdychowski / Denver Gazette

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced his pick for the city’s new director of public safety — pending approval by the City Council.

Johnston announced the nomination of Al Gardner on Thursday to potentially replace Armando Saldate III as the leader of the Denver Police Department, Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, Denver 9-1-1, Community Corrections, Public Safety Youth Programs and the Office of Community Violence Solutions, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

Saldate stepped down from the position at the end of July after three years to lead the Colorado Bureau of Investigation amid a statewide DNA scandal that has plagued the state’s crime laboratory.

Gardner was a mayoral candidate in 2023 and, coincidentally, replaced Saldate as the deputy mayor at the beginning of the year.

Gardner has served as the head of Denver’s Department of General Services since November 2023. He also sits on the Colorado’s Board of Health and has a nearly 30-year career in IT management and strategic operations.

While the nominee has no direct experience in public safety, he has sat on the Denver Citizens Oversight Board and has worked with Chief’s Advisory Board, where he collaborated with former safety leaders to review and guide Denver’s discipline model, according to the release.

Saldate, on the other hand, worked for the Phoenix Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Denver’s Sheriff Department before taking up the role.

Still, city officials are still confident in Gardner’s ability to run the city’s public safety.

“The role of public safety director must evolve with the times. Today, Denver needs a proven executive leader who combines operational expertise with a strong community focus and deep local ties,” said Murphy Robinson, former deputy mayor and director of public safety, said in the release. “Deputy Mayor Al Gardner is the right person for this moment. His leadership will not only strengthen our public safety institutions but also add meaningful value to the broader Denver community.”

“At a time when we need strong, visionary leaders to build a safer and more equitable Denver, Al brings the commitment, passion, and deep dedication to our neighborhoods that our residents and safety teams deserve,” Johnston said.

“Together, we will drive innovation, uphold public trust, and ensure our safety teams have the resources and support they need to protect and serve every resident,” Gardner said in the announcement. 

Tags
Avatar photo
Sage Kelley

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado test scores show academic performance return to pre-pandemic levels

Statewide test scores released Thursday show Colorado students have returned to, or surpassed, pre-pandemic levels for all subjects and grades — with two exceptions: fourth-grade English, and English and math in eighth grade. But not in Denver. Students in Denver Public Schools trail the statewide recovery. The Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) — the […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Aurora's Martin Luther King Jr. Library gets $2.5M renovation

Aurora’s newly renovated and expanded Martin Luther King Jr. Library will be unveiled to the public in early November, boasting a variety of upgrades thanks to a $2.5 million federal grant. The Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave., has new improvements, including an expansion that doubles the library’s original size to 14,000 […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests