Colorado’s progressive Working Families Party is throwing its might behind reintroduction of the gray wolf in Colorado.
The organization advocates for a multiracial societal solutions outside the two-party system for higher wages, equal justice and getting money out of politics.
The organization endorsed Proposition 114 Thursday.
“For thousands of years before those of European descent expanded West across North America, the indigenous peoples of Colorado co-existed with wolves, sharing the land in ways that were prosperous for both." Wendy Howell, acting state director of Colorado Working Families Party, said in a statement.
“The new settlers, however, exterminated wolves throughout Colorado, viewing them as a threat with no benefit. Science now tells us that the result of this unfortunate extermination is that our local ecosystems are out of balance. Given the incredible success of wolf reintroduction in Yellowstone, we can see clearly that we have a real opportunity to restore the land to its ancient balance in ways that benefit both humans and wolves, and we know that we must get this right for the generations to come.”
Reintroduction reflects social change, said Rob Edward, president of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund, which is leading the question opposed by a number of learning farming groups and local officials,
“This new decade is already shaping up to be one where longstanding wrongs are redressed," he stated. "Those who came before us felt righteous in their war against wolves. We are here today to say that such oppression has no place in America.”
