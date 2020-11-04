As several key national races remain uncalled and former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the Electoral College 238-213, here is what political figures in Colorado are saying the morning after Election Day:
"We have to be patient. This election isn't over until we count every vote." —U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet
"Millions of votes remain to be counted in MI, WI, PA, and GA. For the president to declare victory and disenfranchise those legally casted ballots is as unAmerican and treasonous of our Constitution as we’ve ever witnessed in modern US history. #copolitics#CountEveryVote" —Former Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton
"Trump stayed away from Colorado. COGOP kept Trump away too. Big mistake. On a national election, the way is never around but through. Bold vision, clear distinctions." —Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University
"Media makes premature calls for Biden all night: Shrug. Biden says he is winning: Shrug. Trump says he is winning and calls out Left’s obvious , planned #electionmeddling and obstruction chicanery: Left and #ConInc join in virtue signaling meltdown" —Michelle Malkin
"It is important that every vote is counted. We are in a great position to win this election for @JoeBiden. Patience is difficult but important. I'm feeling good about where we are this morning." —U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.