The Weld County commissioner candidate who ran to give voters a choice reportedly had no choice but to forfeit his eligibility for the seat.
The Greeley Tribune described how John Shull, the Democratic candidate in the District 1 race, moved outside of the district’s boundaries last month for financial reasons. Shull said he ran to “create representation for the other side,” despite knowing that defeating Republican Mike Freeman would be a difficult task.
Freeman, who has served two terms already, is also the chair of the board of county commissioners. Shull’s name will remain on the ballot, despite his ineligibility for the position.
“If you vote for me, that will not go unnoticed, because that tally will show we have a ground swelling number of people that are really unhappy with what’s available as far as choices and what’s going on,” Shull said, according to The Tribune.
Shull, a former guest actor on "Star Trek" series, also ran for mayor of Greeley in 2019.
Although Freeman is running as the incumbent, Weld County will see turnover in many of the other local offices. Two other seats on the county commission and four of the five state legislative races on the ballot will not feature an incumbent.
