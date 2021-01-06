U.S. Rep. Jason Crow said late Wednesday afternoon that he was ready to get back to work as soon as law enforcement secured the U.S. Capitol after throngs of President Donald Trump's supporters rampaged through the building, bringing congressional certification of the presidential election to a halt.
"We have stopped the coup attempt and will be returning to the Capitol today to finish the business of the people," Crow said in a tweet. "We will never back down, we will return."
The Army Ranger combat veteran recounted the harrowing stretch when he was trapped in House chambers with more than a dozen other lawmakers and Capitol Police officers, who barricaded the doors and drew their guns to keep the rioters at bay.
In an interview, the Aurora Democrat also made clear who he held responsible for the unprecedented, chaotic scene that delayed Congress from making Joe Biden's win official.
"The larger story at this point isn’t President Trump, because we know really well who he is," Crow, speaking from a secure, undisclosed location, told MSNBC.
"It’s been really clear for a long time who he is. The larger story at this point is the story of his enablers, those people who should know better — whether they’re members of Congress or the Senate, whether they’re senior administration officials, his inner circle — they should know better. And they bear a lot of blame."
Crow said he was watching the proceedings with colleagues from the House gallery when they saw the Trump supporters had broken through the barricades that surrounded the Capitol, interrupting the debate under way on the House floor.
"Shortly after that they evacuated the leadership and then they started an evacuation of House members," he said. "What happened though is the rioters made it into the Capitol and cut off our access routes, so Capitol Police weren’t able to actually evacuate us, so they barricaded us on the House floor. They locked the doors and actually started to pile furniture against the doors and pulled their guns out."
During the siege, which lasted about 20 minutes, Crow tweeted a photograph of a Capitol Police officer aiming his gun out the door.
"This is what it has come to," he wrote.
"I’m currently in lockdown in the House chamber as the President of the United States incites his supporters to violence and to storm the Capitol. This is the outcome of Trump’s presidency," Crow added.
As the rioters attempted to ram the doors and tried to break the glass, Crow said the officers had drawn their guns and were preparing to shoot, but fortunately were able to clear a path and evacuate from the chambers.
"I can just say that the Capitol Police did an incredible job," he said. "They were extreme professionals. As somebody who’s been in a situation like this, I know when somebody’s doing what they should be doing, and they were. They were ready to put it on the line for us to protect us, and they did, and they continue to do that as we speak right now."
Crow said the "seditious, treasonous acts of a few people" weren't going to stop lawmakers from completing the work of the people.
"The message is clear that our country is strong, we will endure," Crow said.
"The vast majority of American people — the vast, vast majority — are great, honorable, courageous good people. And their will will be done, their voices will be heard, their votes will be counted and we will move on. We have a lot of work to do in our country to figure out how we respond to this and how we do the repair work that we need to do. But we will prevail, we will go back to the Capitol, and we will finish the work of the people."
About 6:45 p.m. MST, about 6½ hours after the pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol, Crow tweeted a selfie from the House floor, surrounded by colleagues.
"We’re back on the floor," he said. "Democracy prevails!"
