The Denver Gazette has teamed up with talk show host Aaron Harber on a series of programs to help voters make up their minds on this year's statewide and Denver ballot issues.
Today's program is focused on statewide Proposition 113, which, if passed by voters, would cause Colorado to join 15 states and the District of Columbia in passing the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. If passed, the measure would require Colorado to appoint all its electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the overall popular vote in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. But the measure isn't that simple, opponents say, and is rife with constitutional and legal implications. Harber interviews two proponents of the measure, Mike Foote, Colorado state senator and author of the National Popular Vote referral legislation and Sylvia Bernstein, coordinator for Colorado Coalition Yes on the National Popular Vote; and two opponents, Heidi Ganahl, CU Regent-at-large and Frank McNulty, former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives. Each guest helps better illuminate the details of this significant measure for the voters and makes their case for or against the measures.
"The Aaron Harber Show" is a weekly television program promoting nonpartisan civil discourse.
