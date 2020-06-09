Colorado Politics has partnered with 9News to live-stream Tuesday's Democratic Senate primary debate between former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff.
Watch the debate below (mobile users: Click here to be taken to a YouTube link):
