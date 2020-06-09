Andrew Romanoff John Hickenlooper Election 2020

Colorado's Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Andrew Romanoff, a former speaker of the state House, and John Hickenlooper, a former governor and mayor of Denver, are the only two candidates who have so far qualified for the June 30 primary ballot.

 (Colorado Politics, AP file photos)

Colorado Politics has partnered with 9News to live-stream Tuesday's Democratic Senate primary debate between former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff.

Watch the debate below (mobile users: Click here to be taken to a YouTube link):

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.