The two major party candidates vying to win Colorado's U.S. Senate race in November are set to face off for the first time Friday night in Pueblo.

The hour-long debate between the incumbent, Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, and his Democratic challenger former Gov. John Hickenlooper starts at 7 p.m. The livestream can be viewed below, starting shortly before the debate.

Mobile users: Click here to watch

The popular Hickenlooper's bid to deny Gardner a second term in an increasingly Democratic-leaning state has both national parties to target Colorado in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate.

The candidates' meeting in Pueblo comes a week before ballots start going out to voters on Oct. 9. They're due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Pueblo Chieftain Editor Steve Henson is set to moderate Friday's debate, which will be held without an audience at Pueblo Community College’s Center for New Media studios.

The debate takes place in an apt locale — Pueblo County, once one of the state's Democratic strongholds, has emerged in recent years as a key swing county. In 2016, Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the county since Richard Nixon's 1972 landslide.

INSIGHTS | Debates sift through the trash bins for undecided voters Joey Bunch: "The greatest nation on earth has become the greatest show on earth, as the first of a serious of high-level government debates look more like a sideshow than our national discourse."

In 2014, Gardner lost Pueblo County to incumbent Sen. Mark Udall by less that half a percentage point, just 262 votes, while Hickenlooper won reelection that year over GOP nominee Bob Beauprez, notching a win in the county by more than 5 points.

The Pueblo face-off is the first of four debates the two candidates have agreed to. They'll participate in a taped debate this weekend that will be dubbed into Spanish and aired on Telemundo stations in Colorado next Tuesday, then go at it again on Oct. 9 in a televised debate sponsored by Denver 7, The Denver Post and Colorado Public Radio.

Batting cleanup is Fort Collins, when the candidates go head-to-head there on Oct. 13, in a televised debate sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Fort Collins Coloradoan, Rocky Mountain PBS and local TV stations KRDO, KKCO, KJCT and KOBF.

Club 20 officials hammer on Hick for snubbing West Slope debate Western Slope business and community leaders reminded former Gov. John Hickenlooper of his work to bridge the rural-urban divide Monday as they urged him to reconsider his decision to snub the Club 20 debate in Grand Junction next month.

Sponsors will stream the debates on their website, and CPR plans to air its Oct. 9 debate in its entirety on radio stations across Colorado.

Nursing a polling lead in the high single digits, Hickenlooper has been selective on when and where to debate Gardner, a polished speaker who's been in Congress a decade. Hickenlooper had uneven performances against an aggressive Andrew Romanoff in the Democratic primary, but he has the advantage of appearing, briefly, in two presidential debates last summer before he dropped out and announced his run for Senate.

Gardner started itching for a debate in May, before the primary, challenging the eventual Democratic nominee in five debates in September and October.

Hickenlooper accepted invitations to four debates, all on the Front Range and all in October. Only the debate in Pueblo appeared on both nominee's original lists.

Gardner also wanted to debate Hickenlooper in a nationally televised debate on CNN, but the former governor declined.

Hickenlooper, Gardner meet, sort of, at the Colorado Water Congress U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner said Colorado can't conserve its way out of a deep drought and a decades-long struggle over the state's water, as he spoke to the state's water managers Tuesday.

The press-shy Democrat's campaign said he wanted to focus on debates sponsored by Colorado media outlets.

The two were invited to debate at Club 20 on the Western Slope at the civic group's fall conference on Sept. 19, but Hickenlooper declined the invitation from the traditional kickoff event of the post-Labor Day election season. Business leaders held a press conference to criticize him for the snub.

Business and civic coalitions Action 22 in southern Colorado, Club 20 on the Western Slope and Pro 15 on the Eastern Plains hoped to put on the first Rural Issues Senatorial Debate at Adams State University in Alamosa on Sept. 26. Gardner accepted; Hickenlooper didn't.

"The voices of rural Colorado deserve to be heard," the three groups said in a statement.

Both candidates spoke to the Colorado Water Congress on Sept. 19, though Hickenlooper opted to send a prerecorded video rather than appear live and take questions.