The Denver Gazette has teamed up with talk show host Aaron Harber on a series of programs to help voters make up their minds on this year's statewide and Denver ballot issues.
Today's program is focused on Denver Ballot Issue 2A, which, if passed by Denver voters, would create a 0.25% climate tax on many goods purchased in the City and County of Denver. Harber interviews proponent Sebastian Andrews, member of the 2020 City of Denver Climate Action Task Force, and opponent Matthew Groves, a congressional tax policy expert who has served members of Congress representing Colorado, California and North Carolina.
"The Aaron Harber Show" is a weekly television program promoting nonpartisan civil discourse.
