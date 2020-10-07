Colorado’s U.S. Senate race pits the state’s two most well-known politicians against each other in a battle that could determine which party controls the chamber after the November election.

Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner is seeking a second term in a state whose political landscape has moved to the left since he unseated Democrat Mark Udall six years ago in one of the closest races in the country that year.

After serving eight years as governor and a brief White House bid, Hickenlooper joined a primary field of more than a dozen Democrats hoping to challenge Gardner last summer. He won the June primary over former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, who ran against Hickenlooper from the left. In a race that Romanoff his opponent was too cautious and moderate on issue ranging from health care reform.

Early polls showed Hickenlooper with a double-digit lead over Gardner, though more recent polls have found a tighter race, possibly due to millions spent by Gardner and national Republicans airing blistering attack ads blasting Hickenlooper. Among other charges, the Republicans have highlighted findings by the state’s independent ethics commission that the Democrat twice violated a state gift ban and a ruling that held Hickenlooper in contempt for snubbing a subpoena to testify before the panel.

Hickenlooper, who built his brand as a politician in part by pledging he wouldn’t run negative ads, reversed the long-held position in September when he released a series of TV ads attacking Gardner over additional pandemic relief legislation and the Republicans’ efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act. National Democrats and outside groups have poured millions more into ads blasting Gardner and portraying the incumbent as a reliable ally of President Donald Trump.

Democrats have to net four seats to win the gavel, or three seats if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win, giving Harris the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

The two candidates are set to debate four times in October. Two have already happened: in Pueblo last Friday at a debate sponsored by the Pueblo Chieftain newspaper; and a debate that was dubbed into Spanish that aired Tuesday on Telemundo. Up next: in Denver this coming Friday at a televised debate sponsored by Channel 7, The Denver Post and other news organizations; and on Oct. 13 in Fort Collins at a televised debate sponsored by 9News and Colorado Politics, along with other news organizations.

Ballots start going out to Colorado voters on Oct. 9 and are due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

The two candidates hold positions in line with their parties on most issues, and they’ve each staked out areas of expertise — Gardner, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is considered an expert on America’s relationships with countries in Asia, while Hickenlooper, a geologist-turned-founder of Colorado’s brewpub industry, brings a small business perspective to nearly every topic — but offer sharp contrasts on a number of topics that have been central to their campaigns.

Here’s a look at where Hickenlooper and Gardner stand on several key issues:

Trump looms over everything

No subject is expected to influence voters this fall so much as Trump and reactions to the president’s record after nearly four years in office.

Trump, who lost Colorado by about 5 percentage points in 2016, has trailed Democrat Joe Biden in polls all year and isn’t expected to do any better this time, creating both a challenge and an opportunity for Gardner.

While he broke with Trump four years ago before the 2016 election in the wake of the “Access Hollywood” tape and wrote in Mike Pence’s name rather than vote for Trump, Gardner soon became one of the president’s staunchest supporters and was one of the first GOP senators to endorse Trump for re-election. Trump returned the favor and embraced Gardner on stage at a February rally in Colorado Springs, declaring that the Coloradan has been with the administration “100%.”

Earlier this year, Gardner voted against calling witnesses during Trump’s impeachment trial and then voted to acquit the president on charges he held up foreign aid in an attempt to bring down a political opponent. Hickenlooper, on the other hand, made clear he would have voted the other way on witnesses, evidence and whether to convict Trump in what the Democrat called “a sham of a trial.”

Although Colorado’s electorate hasn’t lived up to its reputation for splitting tickets much lately, Gardner’s campaign and Republican strategists believe he has a path to victory if he can persuade enough unaffiliated voters to check off his name while casting their ballots for Democrat Joe Biden — because they think Gardner has done a good job delivering for Colorado or because they want a Republican Senate to keep a check on a Democratic president.

Health care

While Hickenlooper and Gardner both say they support policies that will yield affordable health care that covers preexisting conditions, their records on what could be the hot-button issue this cycle couldn’t be more different.

On the most salient question, their positions on the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, the candidates are at polar opposites.

Hickenlooper boasts that he implemented the federal legislation’s Medicaid expansion in Colorado when he was governor, bringing coverage to some 400,000 additional state residents, and put in place a state health insurance exchange. Gardner, on the other hand, has opposed the legislation since his first campaign for federal office and voted to weaken, defund or repeal the legislation numerous times.

Hickenlooper opposes a lawsuit pending before the U.S. Supreme Court intending to strike down the ACA, brought by the Texas attorney general and supported by the Trump administration. The high court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case a week after Election Day, raising the stakes even further

Gardner hasn’t taken an explicit position on the lawsuit — which hinges on the Republicans’ tax legislation removing the ACA’s individual mandate — but said last year, “If the Democrats want to stand for an unconstitutional law, I guess that’s their choice.”

Hickenlooper maintains that the ACA should be strengthened, something that didn’t happen after its passage because Republican lawmakers have been intent on killing it rather than improving it.

While he supports creating a public health insurance option to increase competition and help reduce costs, Hickenlooper has taken heat from his party’s left wing for opposing “Medicare for All,” the single-payer health care plan supported by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other Democrats.

Regardless, Gardner has repeatedly leveled a false charge against Hickenlooper, claiming the Democrat supports a policy he actually opposes — Hickenlooper was booed by Democrats in California when he argued against “Medicare for All” on the presidential campaign trail — and will usher in socialized medicine.

Gardner says he supports popular elements of the ACA, including guaranteeing coverage to people with preexisting conditions — totaling 2.5 million Coloradans, by some counts — and earlier this summer introduced a 117-word bill he says would accomplish that. Democrats and health care experts, however, say Gardner’s bill, which doesn’t have a single co-sponsor, lacks certain key provisions and wouldn’t accomplish what he promises.

Along with his efforts to repeal the ACA, Gardner helped Colorado’s state government obtain a federal waiver to implement a reinsurance program designed to lower costs for some consumers and has worked to increase price transparency for prescription drugs. He also supports allowing insurance companies to sell plans across state lines to lower costs and boost competition.

Environment and public lands

Gardner points to Trump’s signature this summer enacting the Great American Outdoors Act as a major bipartisan achievement and a reason for Colorado voters to send him back to Washington for another term.

The bill, which establishes permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund from fossil fuel royalties, also directs $9.5 billion over five years to fund long-deferred maintenance on National Park Service properties.

The legislation won near-universal praise from environmental and conservation organizations, including ones that are typically casting Gardner as an opponent of their agendas. “Congress coming together to pass this act would address two fundamental crises the world faces at once — catastrophic climate change and the loss of biodiversity,” said Sharon Buccino, senior director of the lands division at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Hickenlooper supports the Gardner bill but otherwise faults his opponent on nearly every front involving conservation and public lands.

Gardner helped create Canyons of the Ancients National Monument and passed legislation authorizing a study to determine whether Camp Amache in Southeastern Colorado should be added to the National Park System.

Both candidates have been named a “Friend of the Outdoor Industry” by the Outdoor Industry Association — Gardner for sponsoring the bipartisan Outdoor Recreation Jobs and Economic Impact Act, which helps authorities quantify the economic impact of the industry, and Hickenlooper for his work growing the state’s recreation economy, establishing Public Lands Day as a state holiday and his aggressive response to the Trump administration’s rollback of climate-related policies.

Hickenlooper is a strong supporter of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy Act — known as the CORE Act — meant to protect 400,000 acres of public lands in Colorado, while Gardner has been noncommittal about the proposal, effectively stalling it, though Trump has also threatened to veto the bill, should it make it to his desk.

Gardner also didn’t take a position on William Perry Pendley’s controversial tenure running the Bureau of Land Management. Pendley was ousted after serving for more than a year as acting director of the agency by a federal judge in late September, who ruled that the former oil and gas attorney with a history of advocating for the sale of public lands had been filling the position illegally.

One of the accomplishments touted by Gardner was the decision last year by the Department of Interior to move BLM’s headquarters to Grand Junction, bringing “federal decision-makers closer to our public lands,” Gardner says on his campaign site, “because he believes government operates best when its closest to the people it serves.”

Critics complained the move didn’t bring more than a few dozen jobs to the city on the Western Slope, and that it was part of a Trump administration effort to hollow out some federal agencies by requiring key personnel to uproot and move across the country on short notice.

Climate change and energy

Both candidates have bucked their parties' traditional positions on energy matters, though neither stakes out positions much at odds with their party line.

Garner sponsored legislature when he was in the state General Assembly to the Colorado Clean Energy Development Authority; when he was running for the Senate in 2014 he filmed a campaign commercial in a windmill farm for one of his first ads, in a nod toward his support for wind production tax credits to bolster the renewable industry.

Hickenlooper, who spent his early years in Colorado working as a petroleum geologist, was cozier than many Democrats liked with the state’s oil and gas industry and routinely sung the praises of fracking, including famously drinking fracking fluid during a congressional hearing to demonstrate its safety.

Gardner is one of the few Senate Republicans who acknowledges that climate change exists and is caused by human activity, though Democrats say his votes in Congress don’t reflect a sense of urgency about the crisis.

At a subcommittee hearing he was chairing in 2019, Gardner stated: “I believe in climate change. I believe in the consensus within the scientific community. I believe humans are contributing to climate change, and I believe we have work to do together to solve it.”

Gardner voted in favor of a 2015 amendment declaring that climate change isn’t a hoax, and the same year supported extending the wind production tax credit. He’s also been among a minority of Republican lawmakers opposed to GOP efforts to kill funding for research into renewable energy and reducing emissions.

Hickenlooper calls climate change “the defining challenge of our times” and says the country must address it with “a fierce sense of urgency.”

He’s laid out a goal of transitioning to a 100% renewable energy economy, with net-zero emissions, by 2050, and an interim goal of cutting greenhouse gases 43% below 2005 levels by 2030. Hickenlooper wants the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and reverse Trump administration policies on climate, including establishing a fund to help developing nations curb emissions require that climate goals are part of trade agreements.

While Hickenlooper doesn’t support the Green New Deal — despite Gardner continually attacking him for supporting the sweeping legislative proposal — the Democrat has a long list of proposals, including massive investment in smart grid technology and research into carbon capture, energy storage and renewable energy. He supports moving toward an entirely electrified vehicle fleet and improving energy efficiency in buildings.

Hickenlooper also supports a plan to price carbon emissions to use market incentives to reduce greenhouse gases, as well as create a program like the Peace Corps to encourage careers tackling climate change.

Second Amendment, gun safety

Hickenlooper signed state legislation — passed in the wake of the 2012 shootings at an Aurora movie theater and an elementary school in Newtown, Conn. — to require background checks on all firearms sales in the state, make purchasers pay for their own background checks and ban magazines that hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.

His critics point out Hickenlooper told a group of sheriffs that he only signed the magazine ban because a staff member had committed him to it, but national gun safety organizations Brady PAC, Giffords, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action are throwing their support behind the Democrat, citing the former governor’s support for gun-safety laws at the state and federal level.

Hickenlooper supports establishing extreme risk protection orders like the “red-flag” bill passed by Colorado and other states that allows authorities to remove firearm temporarily from those judged to be at risk to themselves or others.

Among Hickenlooper’s other national-level proposals: universal background checks on gun sales, establish national magazine limit, restore assault weapons ban, strengthen enforcement against dealers who sell firearms illegally and straw purchasers and ban production of “ghost guns” assembled from parts ordered online or made on 3D printers.

Gardner, one of the top recipients of campaign support from the National Rifle Association over his career, has opposed federal versions of gun-control laws adopted in Colorado.

A firm defender of the Second Amendment, Gardner has sponsored several pieces of legislation aimed at promoting mental health awareness to reduce youth suicides and preventing school violence.

Accessibility

It’s been three years since Gardner last held a traditional, in-person town hall that was open to the public and publicized in advance — the requirements the nonpartisan Town Hall Project lays out as essential elements for elected officials who want to keep open lines of communication with their constituents. Gardner has instead held tele-town halls that his aides say reach many more Coloradans.

Since the state shut down in March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Hickenlooper, like Gardner, has been campaigning mostly remotely and at small gatherings around Colorado with invited guests and limited press access. Hickenlooper has, however, signed the Town Hall Project’s pledge, committing to hold at least four town halls annually that meet the group’s criteria, if elected. Gardner’s campaign didn’t respond to an inquiry about the pledge.