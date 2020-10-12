LEGISLATURE-RESUMES-05262020-KS-317

Members of the House of Representatives continue their work from the house floor at the start of the returning session. Colorado lawmakers return to the state Capitol on May 26, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Legislators have returned after a 10-week pause due to fears from the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)

Lead Capitol reporter Marianne Goodland deconstructs all 65 state House races on the ballot as Democrats defend their majorities in both chambers while Republicans try to reestablish a conservative beachhead.

All 65 House seats are up for election in 2020. Nine Democratic seats are held by Democrats who are term-limited, running for the Senate, or held by Democrats appointed by vacancy committees since the 2018 election. Six are held by term-limited Republicans or those appointed by GOP vacancy committees.

Democrats hold a 41-24 advantage as of 2018; Republicans have no chance of taking control of the House but do have the opportunity to flip a couple of seats, most notably in HD47. Democrats’ best chance for flipping a seat is in HD38.

Colorado Politics’ analysis has five races considered competitive:

House District 25 (Littleton/Evergreen): Democratic Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton was the surprise victor in 2018, winning a House seat that had never before been represented by a Democrat. That win came despite a voter registration disadvantage of about 4,000 for Democrats, although as is true almost everywhere, unaffiliated voters dominate. In 2020, the gap has narrowed between Democrats and Republicans, although Republicans still have about an advantage of about 2,000 voter registrations. Unaffiliated voters have increased by 3,398.

Cutter has a strong lead in fundraising over Republican challenger and former Jeffco commissioner Don Rosier.

Advantage: leans Cutter

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 25: Lisa Cutter and Donald Rosier

House District 27 (Arvada): Incumbent Democratic Rep. Brianna Titone became the first transgender state lawmaker in Colorado with her narrow victory over Republican Vicki Pyne, a margin of 439 votes. Pyne is challenging Titone in 2020.

Voter registration in 2018 leaned Republican, with about a 2,000 voter registration advantage over Democrats. That lead has evaporated to just over 300. Unaffiliated voter registrations have picked up by more than 4,000.

Titone is likely to pick up strong financial support from independent expenditure committees, as she did in 2018.

Advantage: leans Titone

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 27: Brianna Titone, Vicki Pyne and Cory Schaeffer

House District 37 (Centennial): Similar to House District 25, Rep. Tom Sullivan is the first Democrat to represent this Arapahoe County district and in 2019 was the subject of a failed recall effort. He won despite a voter registration disadvantage for Democrats in 2018. That gap has evaporated since 2018, and as is true for the other competitive seats, unaffiliated voters will make the difference in November.

The candidates: Democratic Rep. Tom Sullivan, Republican Caroline Cornell

Advantage: Sullivan

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 37: Tom Sullivan and Caroline Cornell

House District 38 (Littleton): In 2018, Republican Rep. Susan Beckman won a close House race against Democratic challenger Chris Kolker (who’s running for the state Senate this year). Beckman’s margin was 374 votes.

But Beckman is gone, replaced by Republican Rep. Richard Champion last January when Beckman took a job with the Trump administration.

Democratic challenger David Ortiz is on a fundraising tear, bringing in four times the money that Champion has so far raised as of July 27. However, Ortiz also spent heavily to win his primary challenge against Candice Ferguson.

Voter registration favored the Republican in 2018, but it’s not as comfortable a lead going into the fall. Democrats have gained nearly 800 registrations; Republicans have lost 1,500 and unaffiliated voter registrations have grown by more than 2,700.

Advantage: Ortiz

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 38: David Ortiz and Richard Champion

House District 47 (Otero, Pueblo and Fremont counties): The closest race in 2018 was also the most contentious, between eventual winner Democratic Rep. Bri Buentello of Pueblo and Republican Don Bendell of Florence. Buentello won by just 321 votes and became the first Democrat to represent at least part of the district since 2008, when it included only Pueblo and Fremont counties. It’s also a district that Donald Trump won in 2016.

This year’s House race could easily be as close, based on voter registration.

The district has changed little in voter registrations since 2018, when it was evenly divided among Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters. The biggest change in the past two years is in unaffiliated registrations, which increased by 2,500. Republicans, however, now hold a slim 250-voter registration advantage over Democrats. In 2018, Democrats led by about the same margin.

The biggest difference in this race so far has been financial. Buentello has backing from independent expenditure committees. Her Republican challenger, Stephanie Luck, had to fend off a primary challenge.

Advantage: leans Buentello

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 47: Stephanie Luck and Bri Buentello

FIND LINKS TO ALL OTHER HOUSE RACES BELOW:

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 1: Susan Lontine and Samantha Koch
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 2: Alec Garnett and Victoria Partridge
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 3: Dean L. Titterington, Meg Froelich and David P. Jurist
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 4: Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and Grant Price
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 5: Jonathan Woodley, Alex Valdez and Joe Richardson
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 6: Bill McAleb, Steven Woodrow and Jeffrey Kennedy Crowe
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 7: Jennifer Bacon, unopposed
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 8: Leslie Herod, unopposed
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 9: Larry Braig, Emily Sirota and Wes Pinchot
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 10: Edie Hooton and Kenneth J. Stickney
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 11: Mark Milliman and Karen McCormick
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 12: Tracey Bernett and Eric J. Davila
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 13: Kevin Sipple, Judy Amabile and James E. 'Jed' Gilman
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 14: John Foley, Shane Sandridge and David A. Thompson
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 15: John Pyne IV, Dave Williams and Mike McRedmond
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 16: Andres G. Pico, Stephanie Vigil and John Carl Hjersman
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 17: Tony Exum Sr., Rob Blancken and Susan Quilleash-Nelson
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 18: Marc Snyder, George Rapko and Nathan Foutch
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 19: Tim Geitner and Joe Thompson
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 20: Terri Carver, Meg Fossinger and Judy Darcy
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 21: Mary Bradfield, Liz Rosenbaum and Michael Seebeck
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 22: Colin Larson, Mary Parker and Margot Herzl
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 23: Chris Kennedy, Fred Clifford and Doug Anderson
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 24: Monica Duran and Laurel Imer
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 26: Dylan Roberts, unopposed
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 28: Kerry Tipper, Pete Roybal and Amara Hildebrand
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 29: Lindsey N. Daugherty, Vanessa Warren-DeMott and Ryan Van Gundy
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 30: Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Kerrie Gutierrez
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 31: Yadira Caraveo, unopposed
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 32: Adrienne Benavidez, Tony Caputo and Jason Chapman
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 33: Matt Gray and Mindy Quiachon
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 34: Kyle Mullica, Mark Bromley and Rob Stutz
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 35: Shannon Bird and Roger Lehman
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 36: Dustin Bishop and Mike Weissman
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 39: Mark Baisley, Ian Chapman and Bonnie Pyle
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 40: Naquetta Ricks, Richard A. Bassett and Rob Harrison
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 41: Robert Andrews and Iman Jodeh
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 42: Dominique Jackson, unopposed
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 43: Kevin Van Winkle and Jennifer Mitkowski
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 44: Kyra D. Storojev, Kim Ransom and Brian Meyer
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 45: Patrick Neville, Katie Barrett and Caryn Ann Harlos
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 46: Daneya Esgar, Jonathan Ambler and John Pickerill
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 48: Tonya Van Beber and Holly A. Herson
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 49: Yara Zokaie and Mike Lynch
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 50: Mary Young and Sean Short
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 51: Hugh McKean and Vern Richardson
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 52: Donna Walter and Cathy Kipp
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 53: Jeni James Arndt and Adam Shuknecht
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 54: Matt Soper and Alice Slaven-Edmond
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 55: Janice Rich, Scott Beilfuss and Sierra Garcia
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 56: Rod Bockenfeld, Guigi Carminati and Kevin Gulbranson
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 57: Perry Will and Colin Wilhelm
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 58: Seth Cagin and Marc Catlin
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 59: Marilyn Harris and Barbara McLachlan
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 60: Ron Hanks and Lori Boydston
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 61: Julie McCluskie and Kim McGahey
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 62: Donald Valdez and Logan Taggart
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 63: Dan Woog, Gen Schneider and Joe Johnson
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 64: Dean Ormiston and Richard Holtorf
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado House District 65: Rod Pelton, unopposed

