Lead Capitol reporter Marianne Goodland deconstructs all 65 state House races on the ballot as Democrats defend their majorities in both chambers while Republicans try to reestablish a conservative beachhead.

All 65 House seats are up for election in 2020. Nine Democratic seats are held by Democrats who are term-limited, running for the Senate, or held by Democrats appointed by vacancy committees since the 2018 election. Six are held by term-limited Republicans or those appointed by GOP vacancy committees.

Democrats hold a 41-24 advantage as of 2018; Republicans have no chance of taking control of the House but do have the opportunity to flip a couple of seats, most notably in HD47. Democrats’ best chance for flipping a seat is in HD38.

Colorado Politics’ analysis has five races considered competitive:

House District 25 (Littleton/Evergreen): Democratic Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton was the surprise victor in 2018, winning a House seat that had never before been represented by a Democrat. That win came despite a voter registration disadvantage of about 4,000 for Democrats, although as is true almost everywhere, unaffiliated voters dominate. In 2020, the gap has narrowed between Democrats and Republicans, although Republicans still have about an advantage of about 2,000 voter registrations. Unaffiliated voters have increased by 3,398.

Cutter has a strong lead in fundraising over Republican challenger and former Jeffco commissioner Don Rosier.

Advantage: leans Cutter

House District 27 (Arvada): Incumbent Democratic Rep. Brianna Titone became the first transgender state lawmaker in Colorado with her narrow victory over Republican Vicki Pyne, a margin of 439 votes. Pyne is challenging Titone in 2020.

Voter registration in 2018 leaned Republican, with about a 2,000 voter registration advantage over Democrats. That lead has evaporated to just over 300. Unaffiliated voter registrations have picked up by more than 4,000.

Titone is likely to pick up strong financial support from independent expenditure committees, as she did in 2018.

Advantage: leans Titone

House District 37 (Centennial): Similar to House District 25, Rep. Tom Sullivan is the first Democrat to represent this Arapahoe County district and in 2019 was the subject of a failed recall effort. He won despite a voter registration disadvantage for Democrats in 2018. That gap has evaporated since 2018, and as is true for the other competitive seats, unaffiliated voters will make the difference in November.

The candidates: Democratic Rep. Tom Sullivan, Republican Caroline Cornell

Advantage: Sullivan

House District 38 (Littleton): In 2018, Republican Rep. Susan Beckman won a close House race against Democratic challenger Chris Kolker (who’s running for the state Senate this year). Beckman’s margin was 374 votes.

But Beckman is gone, replaced by Republican Rep. Richard Champion last January when Beckman took a job with the Trump administration.

Democratic challenger David Ortiz is on a fundraising tear, bringing in four times the money that Champion has so far raised as of July 27. However, Ortiz also spent heavily to win his primary challenge against Candice Ferguson.

Voter registration favored the Republican in 2018, but it’s not as comfortable a lead going into the fall. Democrats have gained nearly 800 registrations; Republicans have lost 1,500 and unaffiliated voter registrations have grown by more than 2,700.

Advantage: Ortiz

House District 47 (Otero, Pueblo and Fremont counties): The closest race in 2018 was also the most contentious, between eventual winner Democratic Rep. Bri Buentello of Pueblo and Republican Don Bendell of Florence. Buentello won by just 321 votes and became the first Democrat to represent at least part of the district since 2008, when it included only Pueblo and Fremont counties. It’s also a district that Donald Trump won in 2016.

This year’s House race could easily be as close, based on voter registration.

The district has changed little in voter registrations since 2018, when it was evenly divided among Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters. The biggest change in the past two years is in unaffiliated registrations, which increased by 2,500. Republicans, however, now hold a slim 250-voter registration advantage over Democrats. In 2018, Democrats led by about the same margin.

The biggest difference in this race so far has been financial. Buentello has backing from independent expenditure committees. Her Republican challenger, Stephanie Luck, had to fend off a primary challenge.

Advantage: leans Buentello

