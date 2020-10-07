Colorado's 3rd Congressional District unexpectedly jumped from the wings to center-stage at the end of June when Republican Lauren Boebert upset five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary — bumping the 6th Congressional District from its customary status as the state's most competitive congressional race into the undercard slot.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jason Crow's run for a second term in the Aurora-based 6th CD was shaping up to be a fight, if not the marquee battleground and bellwether it's been for most of the last decade, when it was among the most contested seats in the country.
That's because Crow did something two years ago that no one had been able to accomplish in decades: the young attorney and Army veteran dealt Republican Mike Coffman a defeat at the ballot box.
Buffeted by 2018's anti-Trump sentiment that swept Colorado Democrats into offices they hadn't held in decades — or in some cases, ever — Crow sent Coffman packing after five terms in Congress by about 12 points, helping the Democrats take the majority in the House of Representatives and immediately jumping into the small circle of the state's rising stars with budding national profiles.
In addition to making a splash in Washington, with legislation on gun safety and requiring military bases to prepare for climate change, Crow has cut a bipartisan path on issues involving small businesses from his perch on a key House committee.
He's taken the lead on other hot-button topics, passing a bill to open Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers — like the one in Aurora — to visits from members of Congress, and Crow was one of seven House members picked by leadership to prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate trial, rocketing him into the spotlight.
Crow's Republican challenger is Steve House, a former state Republican Party chairman with a background in health care administration and a reputation as a top-notch fundraiser. Through the year's second quarter, he brought in about $800,000, a respectable sum for a challenger but far behind the nearly $3 million raised through the same period by Crow.
With national Republican efforts pouring into the 3rd CD, House has been left mostly fending for himself in an expensive metro media market, dimming his chances of breaking through against a freshman incumbent in a slightly Democratic-leaning district. Nonetheless, House is running a real campaign, with an office in downtown Aurora and a slew of commercials set to start appearing on district TVs soon.
While he faced some competition early on, House easily won the nomination after perennial congressional candidate Casper Stockham jumped across town at the last minute from the 6th CD to the 7th CD, deciding shortly before congressional district assemblies that instead of challenging Crow, he would instead try to deny Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter an eighth term.
The move made Stockham the only major-party Colorado candidate in living memory to run for Congress in three different districts, including in his quixotic 2016 and 2018 campaigns in the overwhelmingly Democratic 1st CD, where he lost last cycle's bid against U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette by an eye-popping 50 percentage points.
The ride-share driver and Air Force veteran has been mounting the same spirited campaign in the Jefferson and Adams county-based 7th CD as he did in the Denver-based 1st CD, regularly showing up at conservative-hosted events all over the Front Range. Stockham has also produced a steady stream of online speeches, interviews and stunts, like the time he burned his face mask to protest what he calls freedom-robbing restrictions to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Democratic challengers running in the state's two other GOP-held seats — the 4th CD, where U.S. Rep. Ken Buck is seeking a fourth term and the 5th CD, where U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn is seeking an eighth term — have been making some noise, but the solidly Republican districts are long shots at best for Democrats, even in a wave year.
In the El Paso County-centered 5th CD, Democrat Jillian Freeland, a midwife, sociologist and civic activist, is making a solidly progressive case in an electorate that leans more conservative. In the 4th CD, Marine veteran Ike McCorkle has been all over social media, challenging incumbent Buck — who doubles as chairman of the Colorado GOP — online in the vast district, which includes Greeley, most of Douglas County and the Eastern Plains.
The Republicans running in the state's two other seats, which have been in Democratic hands since the early 1970s, have barely registered outside GOP functions and appear to be doing little more than keeping the ballot lines warm.
In the 1st CD, delegation dean DeGette is seeking a 13th term running against Republican challenger Shane Bolling, whose campaign website prominently features a photo of his namesake, the title character of the Western classic.
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who like Crow has vaulted into the leading ranks of young Democrats in his first term, is running for reelection in the 2nd CD, encompassing Boulder and Larimer counties and the I-70 corridor up to Vail. He's facing a challenge from Republican Charles "Dr. Charlie" Winn, a veteran Navy flight surgeon and physician whose "Win with Winn" platform vows he'll practice "evidence-based policy" the same way he practiced "evidence-based medicine."
