Senior Writer Joey Bunch provides an in-depth analysis of Colorado's 2020 ballot initiatives.

Here is a PDF of the Blue Book Quick Reference Guide on the two initiatives. Read the entire Blue Book here.

Amendment B isn't the only way Coloradans are fiddling with government revenue this election.

Conservatives want a tax cut.

A pantheon of Republican stars aligned behind Proposition 116 to lower the income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%, which proponents say will spur on the economic recovery and make up for the lost revenue from less taxation on earnings.

Though tax cuts are the highest calling of any good fiscal conservative, the measure made its way to the ballot first as a counter to a proposal by more progressive groups to offer a smaller tax cut for most Coloradans and a harder hit on the wealthier folks, a campaign dubbed The Fair Tax.

The tax would have netted about $2 billion a year for the state by lowering the rate to 4.58% for those earning less than $250,000 and raise it to 7% on earnings above that up to $500,000.

Half the windfall would have gone to education and the other half to support transportation, higher education, public health or housing, said its backers, The Fair Tax Colorado and the Colorado Fiscal Institute.

Conservatives countered with The Real Fair Tax, which became Proposition 116 to give everyone a tax cut. The former failed to qualify for the ballot, the latter didn't.

The committee Energize Our Economy has the support of the Independence Institute, Americans for Prosperity and the GOP campaign operation Unite for Colorado.

Opponents say the measure is preposterous as Colorado's budget and state services are facing deep cuts, because of the recession, without taking out more.

"If Proposition 116 passes, our elected legislators — who have already slashed 25% from our state budget due to the COVID-19 recession and must make similar levels of cuts next year — will have to figure out how to cut an additional $154 million from the things we all rely on," Scott Wasserman, president of the Bell Policy Center in Denver, which supported the Fair Tax but opposes the Real Fair Tax, wrote in a Colorado Politics op-ed.

"While this amount may sound small in the context of a multibillion-dollar budget, their options will add insult to injury for many of us. The additional amount they’ll need to cut is the same amount as it costs to pay for the Senior Homestead Exemption, a property tax relief program that helps many older Coloradans stay in their homes."

Separate, but connected by common interests, Proposition 117 would requires voter approval for new state government enterprises with fee revenue over $100 million in the first five years.

Fields and Colorado Rising State Action convened many of the same allies behind 117: the Voter Approval of Fees committee, the Independence Institute, Americans for Prosperity in Colorado, the Centennial Institute and the state Republican Party.

Likewise, the pushback is coming from the people behind the original Fair Tax proposal and the oil-and-gas opposition group Earthworks Action Fund.

