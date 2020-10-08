Senior Writer Joey Bunch provides an in-depth analysis of Colorado's 2020 ballot initiatives.

Proposition 115 took on a new emphasis on Aug. 18, with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a defender of abortion rights and an icon in the preservation of the 1973 landmark ruling Roe v. Wade.

The question facing voters in November is whether Colorado joins the majority of states with limits on the period in which an abortion is legal. Proposition 115 sets the limit at 22 weeks.

The day after Ginsburg's death, the opponents of 115 invoked her name in their cause.

“In light of this tragic loss, the stakes in November are greater than ever, particularly when it comes to abortion rights. We will no longer be able to rely on the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade — and should Proposition 115 pass, abortion access as we know it will cease to exist," the No on 115 campaign said in a statement. "If ever there was a time to double down and stop this dangerous and deceptive abortion ban in its tracks, now is the time."

The latest Colorado ballot question is not a full step toward outlawing abortion as previous measures have done, but it's not a step activists on the other side are willing to yield.

The measure is hotly opposed by the usual abortion rights' opponents, including Planned Parenthood and COBALT (formerly NARAL Colorado), the ACLU and a number of left-leaning religious leaders affiliated with the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado.

Their fundraising to defeat the measure, $603,906, is more than five times the war chest of those trying to pass it.

Backlit by the national debate over a new supreme court justice, this question just became a more of a political street fight than it already was.

Christian conservatives, Catholics and other entrenched abortion opponents are leading the march to pass the measure. The Due Date Too Late campaign to pass it is funded in part by the Coalition for Women and Children, and its registered agent is Republican activist Marge Klein.

"Late-term abortion is dangerous and it poses a substantial and medically documented immediate risk to the health and life of the woman. Abortion mortality increases 38% for each additional week of gestation," the campaign argues, in response to the measure's need. "Women are more likely to die from late abortion (after 22 weeks) than from childbirth. Also, research/studies show that women suffer emotional trauma and psychological pain after having an abortion."

Even if most Americans support abortion, polls show a marked drop off for abortions later in the pregnancy, the campaign notes. A Gallup poll in May indicated that just 29% of Americans thought abortion should be legal in any circumstance.

The proposal would bar abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy, 5½ months of nine-month term. Abortions after that point would only be allowed to immediately protect the life of the mother, but not the risk of other health problems, incest or rape.

A violation would be a misdemeanor and a fine up to $5,000, but it could cost a physician his or her license.

Senior Rabbi Joe Black of the Temple Emmanuel in Denver said it was not the government's role to intercede in matters of faith or a woman's decisions made in consultation with her doctor, her family and her faith.

He knows firsthand what that means. Doctors told him and his wife their second child carried a fatal, incurable genetic disease, and they made an "agonizing" decision to end the pregnancy, he said.

"As difficult as it was to say goodbye to the hopes and dreams of a second baby, the thought of having to care for and bury a suffering child who would die a horrific death was unpalatable," said the rabbi.

He said it was critical to keep abortion safe and legal for families like his, which is not an encouragement of abortion but the acknowledgement of an unfortunate but sometimes necessary medical procedure.

"Proposition 115, if passed, would be devastating to any couple in our situation," Black said. "And while the facts about the need to keep abortion safe and legal are quite clear, the language and obfuscation in this ballot initiative is anything but."

Republicans, primarily, are driving the issue.

To remove any doubt, Ken Buck, the uber-conservative congressman from Windsor and chair of the Colorado Republican Party, sent out a congratulatory statement to the Due Date Too Late campaign when it submitted its petitions for the ballot in May.

"This team completed a monumental task in the face of difficult odds and a global pandemic," said the candidate up for reelection in the 4th Congressional District. "I'm proud of their work and this vitally important mission."

In the same statement, however, Buck dubbed it "a strong bipartisan issue."

The effort is backed by evangelical leaders and the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver.

“This is a great opportunity to limit the assault on children in the womb,” said Deacon Geoff Bennett, the vice president of parish and community relations at Catholic Charities, which includes Respect Life Denver. “Colorado has allowed the killing of the unborn up until birth since 1967.”

Abortion Access for All, which opposes Proposition 115, raised the most of any Colorado committee this year, $3.4 million, with various Planned Parenthood chapters from around the country kicking in about half of it.

The group also has endorsements from top Democratic officials: House Speaker KC Becker of Boulder, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, state Rep. James Coleman of Denver, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca, state Democratic Party chair Morgan Carroll and others.

Abortion issues have been on the Colorado ballot eight times now, and failed six.

This year marks the fourth time since 2008 that Colorado voters have weighed in on an abortion-related question; three times in a row about declaring a fetus a lawful human being with protected rights — redefining “person” to include “unborn human beings,” called personhood for short.

In recent votes, it hasn’t even been close. Amendment 67 in 2014 failed with 65% against it, which overperformed compared to Initiative 62 that failed with 71% opposition in 2010 and Amendment 48 that failed against 73% two years before that.

