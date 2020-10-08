Senior Writer Joey Bunch provides an in-depth analysis of Colorado's 2020 ballot initiatives.

Colorado's Gallagher Amendment is a lot like the quote usually mistakenly attributed to Mark Twain: "Everybody complains about it, but nobody does anything about it." Amendment B would do something about it.

The question gets rid of the constitutional constraint that requires adjustments to maintain 55% of the state's property taxes come from commercial uses and 45% from homes.

A yes vote locks in current assessment rates for individual home and business owner, instead of regular adjustments in service to the ratio. Any future increases would require another vote of the people.

As a result, Colorado has some of the lowest residential property taxes in the nation — advocates for schools and local governments argue unsustainably low.

Amendment B isn't a tax hike, at least not directly or immediately. The assessment rates would remain at their current levels, but homeowners might lose out on it going lower in the future.

Kent Thiry, the recently retired leader of the health care conglomerate Davita, is working on repealing the constitutional formula.

Thiry is the chairman of the Say Yes on Amendment B campaign, and it's hard to bet against his track record. He's led successful ballot efforts in Colorado to re-establish the presidential primary, open Colorado’s primaries to unaffiliated voters and put congressional and legislative redistricting in the hands of independent, professional boards instead of politicians.

While home owners might think they're getting a break, they're also helping pay the higher property taxes paid by businesses, who pass on their costs.

The Gallagher Amendment was adopted by voters in 1982 with the idea of controlling taxes on homes and maintaining a 55-45 ratio, but the ripple effects have been dire for businesses paying more and more as home prices on the Front Range climb higher and higher.

As a result, the tax rate on a home assessment rate of 21% back then is 7.15% today, explained JoAnn Groff, the property tax administrator for the state of Colorado. Meanwhile, commercial property rates have quadrupled as a result.

Because the ratio is calculated statewide, rural towns and counties that don't have those kinds of commercial property or residential values to tax are left holding an empty bag to pay for services, unless they can float a mill levy to do that.

The original plan was for local governments to adjust their mill levies to balance things out, but that changed in 1992 when voters passed the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which sent every tax hike back to the electorate.

A recession poses additional risks to local governments and local services, including fire, water and cultural resources, since residential tax rates won’t automatically rise to maintain the ratio, leaving another hole in a budget that's already leaking in a down economy.

Residential rates are projected to drop to 5.88%. If Gallagher is repealed, that rate will stay at 7.15%.

"Put simply, this is absolutely a tax increase," said Michael Fields, who is chairing the committee to oppose the amendment.

Civic coalitions and chambers of commerce, as well as Club 20 on the Western Slope and Action 22 on the Eastern Plains, are supporting repeal, as well as the National Federation of Independent Business, the Colorado Farm Bureau, the Colorado Association of Homebuilders, the Colorado Oil and Gas Association and the Colorado Business Roundtable.

Across the way, are some of those organizations' usual allies: The Independence Institute in Denver, Keep Property Taxes Low, the Centennial institute in Lakewood, as well as the Colorado Apartment Association and Colorado Counties Inc.

Thiry characterized the artificial formula as an unnecessary recipe for chaos, which both sides have generally agreed needs fixes. He also sees it as a local control issue, with metro Denver largely dictating policy and services to rural communities by dominating a statewide equation.

"It's skewing and moving dollars around in a way nobody wanted, nobody voted for," he said of the constant budget adjustments public officials make in service to the arbitrary formula.

"There's an awful lot of work to be done and these Gallagher adjustments all the time, and readjustments, is a source of tremendous energy loss," he said, explaining that the uneven playing field for businesses hurts the economy, which in turn hurts all Coloradans.

Fields, the executive director of Colorado Rising State Action, contends repealing Gallagher would only lead to even higher property taxes for without fixing the real issue: the state’s obligation to back-fill school district funding. He's long said that's a job for the legislature, and he says the Gallagher ban as misguided.

He said it's real money for low-income and fixed-income people when tax collection rise because of their neighborhood. When he was a teacher earning $33,000 a year, an increase in rent was a life-altering occurrence, he said.

"We pay more in property taxes every year," he said, because a lower assessment rate doesn't erase fast-rising property values.

Fields said there's no gift to businesses in the repeal, either. "There's no drop in that 29% assessment rate that's still going to be there. Businesses do matter, but I think people matter, too."

He said if seniors' home values go up, "It doesn't add any more money into their pockets to pay these higher taxes. I think we need to have a discussion about the business assessment rate, but this repeal doesn't do that."

Taunia Hottman, the campaign spokesperson for Yes on Amendment B, said other conservatives are on board. Thiry, though he's been unaffiliated most of his adult life, briefly ran for governor as a Republican in 2017.

"Conservatives are coming on board in big numbers because Gallagher is an unmitigated disaster for Colorado’s small businesses, manufacturers, farmers and ranchers," she said. "With all due respect to Mr. Fields, it’s a little hard to say you’re a defender of a free enterprise system while blindly supporting an obsolete formula. Especially one that crushes small businesses at a time these local businesses are literally fighting for their lives."

The measure also was endorsed by former Colorado Republican chairman and the party's senior statesman, Dick Wadhams, as well as former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown, the former president of the University of Colorado.

Worth noting: A Gallagher repeal in 2003 failed 78% to 22%. ​

