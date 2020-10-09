The nine-member University of Colorado Board of Regents, with one representative from each congressional district and two at-large members, will have three seats up for election this year. Each member serves a six-year term. None of the races has an incumbent on the ballot and currently, Republicans enjoy a 5-4 advantage on the board. The regents oversee university operations, approve the system’s budget, and hire the president and other officers.
Congressional District 2:
Callie Rennison (D) has served as the associate dean of faculty affairs and the director of equity and Title IX coordinator at CU’s Denver and Anschutz Medical campuses. She also worked as a statistician in the U.S. Department of Justice and professor of clinical research at CU-Denver, and she holds multiple master’s degrees and a Ph.D. in political science. Rennison proposes investigating hiring practices at CU to promote a more diverse faculty and staff, increasing transparency around violations of university policy, and determining whether mid-level management positions can be eliminated to save money.
Dick R. Murphy (R) is a retired financial consultant and former deputy state treasurer. He also served as the chief financial officer of the Boulder Valley School District, and his company managed public entity funds for Wyoming and Missouri. Murphy has a Ph.D. in economics from Iowa State University and has taught economics at schools in Iowa and Idaho. He wants to address accessibility and affordability of higher education and ensure CU be responsible for the educating "without bias or discrimination for ALL students."
Christian Vernaza (L) is a sales associate with Ed Carroll Motor Company Inc., a Volkswagen dealership in Fort Collins.
Incumbent regent Linda Shoemaker (D) is not seeking reelection.
Congressional District 6:
Richard Murray (R) is an attorney in private practice who clerked for now-Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats. He served as student body president while at CU and received undergraduate and law degrees from the university. Murray has been appointed to the Colorado Access to Justice Commission and lists affordability of higher education as a priority area for him. He also believes that “college campuses should be a place where free expression and thought are protected and not stifled.”
Ilana Spiegel (D) is a parent of four children who attended public school and has 25 years of experience as a classroom teacher, staff developer, author and education activist. She received a master's degree in education from Columbia University and was the 2018 recipient of the Colorado Education Association’s Coloradan Award, which goes to a non-member who advocates for public education. Spiegel promises to focus on diversity and finding money-saving opportunities for students, in particular from rising healthcare costs.
Incumbent Regent John Carson (R) is not seeking reelection.
Congressional District 7:
Nolbert Chavez (D) is the chief of external initiatives and the executive director of CityCenter, a program at CU-Denver that connects the university to business and civic leaders. He represented northwest Denver in the state House of Representatives from 1995-2003. Chavez received a master's degree in political science and public policy from CU-Denver, and has worked as a principal at the lobbying firm Capitol Success Group. His platform includes prioritizing investment in renewable energy and creating financial equity between CU-Boulder and the Anschutz Medical Campus — which attract significant investments for research — and the Denver and Colorado Springs campuses, a disparity he terms the "haves and have nots."
Chavez is running unopposed. Incumbent Regent Irene Griego (D) is not seeking reelection.
