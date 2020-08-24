The question formerly known as Initiative 295 has a spot on the November ballot and a new name, the organization behind the proposal says.
The measure to give voters a say-so on major new state enterprises that raise more than $100 million in fees and surcharges over the first five years. Proponents submitted more than 196,000 signatures on July 30 and needed 124,632 to prove to be from valid signatures from registered voters.
The proposal is modeled after Colorado's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which requires voter approval on taxes and applies a spending cap to limit the growth of government.
Going forward, the measure will be called Vote on Fees, and show up on the ballot as Proposition 117, said its chief sponsor, Colorado Rising State Action.
“It’s official, Coloradans will get to vote on strengthening TABOR this November," executive Michael Fields said in a statement. "State lawmakers have abused enterprise fees for years as a method to increase revenue and get around asking voters. It’s really simple, voters just want to be asked.”
The bill also is supported by conservative campaign groups Americans for Prosperity and Unite for Colorado.
