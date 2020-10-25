VOICES OF THE VOTERS: WESTERN SLOPE | What drives the West? Work, play and water

Editor's note: This article is part of an occasional series on the views of Colorado voters.

The Western Slope is home to a little of everything.

There’s mining: coal, oil and gas, and at one time, uranium; tourism and recreation, including some of Colorado’s best mountain bike trails, whitewater rafting or Glenwood Springs’ famous hot springs. Or take a visit to one of the Western Slopes’ national monuments: Dinosaur, in Moffat County, or the Colorado National Monument in Mesa County, including its famous “Tour of the Moon,” made famous during the Coors Classic bike races in the 1980s. The Grand Mesa, in Mesa County, is the largest flat-top mountain in the world, with plenty of camping and hiking and 300 alpine lakes for fishing.

“It’s the real Colorado,” according to state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose.

You can ski in the morning and whitewater raft in the afternoon, said Christian Reece, executive director of Club 20, the advocacy organization that represents individuals, businesses, tribes and local governments in Colorado's 22 western counties.

“We have a strong sense of work-life balance, whether it’s working hard or playing hard,” she said recently.

The region is awash with talented and skilled workers as a result of the changes in the oil and gas industry. When manufacturers are looking for workers, “we already have a trained workforce looking for new opportunities.” And the quality of life makes for an even more attractive reason for businesses to look west.

It’s mining that originally built the Western Slope, beginning with coal. That led to more than 5,000 mines in Powder Wash, in Moffat County not far from the Colorado-Wyoming state line. The Rangely Oil Field, in Rio Blanco County, just south of Moffat, is the state’s largest oil field and has produced more than 815 million barrels of “black gold” since it opened in 1933.

There’s another kind of gold on the Western Slope, and that’s water. The Colorado River, after it begins its sojourn south from its origins in Rocky Mountain National Park and cuts through the northern and central part of the Western Slope, waters the peach orchards of Palisade and the apple orchards in Cedaredge and Orchard City.

It’s what to do about water and the jobs lost from mining, coal in particular, that keep people up at night on the Western Slope.

Water worries

The 2020 drought worries just about everyone on the Western Slope. The latest readings from the US Drought Monitor show that 16.72% of the state is in D4, the worst drought conditions, and almost all of that is in the Western Slope. You can see the Colorado River on the most recent map, surrounded by the worst drought conditions.

Dry conditions, and a lightning spark, led to what was at that time the largest wildfire in state history, the Pine Gulch fire that eventually burned 139,007 acres in Mesa and Garfield counties between July 31 and Sept. 23, when it was declared contained. Most of the burn area was on public land, although some was on private property.

Republican Sen. Ray Scott has represented Grand Junction in both the House and Senate for a decade. He drove to the Pine Gulch area about two weeks ago, and was impressed with the work firefighters did to contain the blaze. “We were blessed that it didn’t come close to population centers,” he said.

Chris Treese, an unaffiliated voter, spent nearly 30 years with the Colorado River District as its government relations manager until he retired a year ago. Not surprisingly, he’s watching how candidates talk about water, which he said never gets as much attention as it should. The topic does come up among candidates for elected office, but he said there are no easy answers and it’s hard to use water as a way to distinguish one candidate from another.

“Candidates are talking about the need for civil discourse within the water issue, and a need for an interstate agreement rather than one determined by the federal government,” he said.

What divides the state more than the Continental Divide is the “Colorado divide,” an ideological one between east and west, Scott said. “We tend to get more lip service than action” from politicians in Denver, he said recently, and said that the gap has only widened under the last two Democratic governors, especially Gov. Jared Polis. “They know they don’t need votes from our region to be elected.”

Any poll taken on the Western Slope refers to the same two issues, according to Scott: jobs and the economy. “We’ve never fully recovered from what happened with the oil and gas crashes and the Great Recession. Even when the Front Range was doing well with oil and gas, we’re mostly natural gas producers, and those prices have been suppressed because of the price of shale for the past decade.”

A matter of energy

In Moffat County, Ray Beck sits on the county commission and lives in a community where people care about coal. “We live in a different world from what we were used to,” Beck told Colorado Politics. “There’s a mission and agenda to keep fossil fuels in the ground. That’s our lifeblood and the state benefits from it,” yet “they’re shooting themselves in the foot” by trying to get rid of it.

What happens when the coal mines and power plants close? Beck asked. Will we have electricity? Will renewables produce the same level of energy that was produced by fossil fuels? He doesn’t think so.

“We don’t have dirty air here in Moffat County,” he said. The coal here is cleaner, and the coal-fired power plant has met all the mandates for being in compliance with air quality standards.

Moffat is the second-largest county in the state by sheer land mass, and 60% of the land is owned by the federal government. “We don’t have an industry that will replace the power plant,” he said, or one that could match the pay offered by the plant.

The state and the federal government will not save Moffat County, Beck said. “If this community will save itself, we have to do it without depending on the government,” and the county and the city of Craig, the county seat, are already hard at work on diversification. That even includes solar projects, which could bring in significant property tax revenues, Beck said.

Both the economy and COVID are big discussion points in political discussions on the Western Slope, as is water, coal and energy development and wilderness and public lands issues. At the U.S. Senate level, both candidates believe they have the high ground on public lands protections and forest management, Treese said.

The pandemic dilemma

People view the COVID-19 situation on the Western Slope pretty differently than their Front Range cousins. Scott said the mask mandate issued in July by Polis and some of the other restrictions were more appropriate for the Front Range than the Western Slope. “We weren’t even close” to having as many cases as the Front Range, yet they had to be under the same restrictions as Denver and Boulder. “That set people off the edge.”

Smaller-population counties like Moffat have learned to adjust, according to Beck. “We’re holding our own,” just five cases so far, he said. “We’ve taken the approach of being less restrictive when we can. But we also recognize the state mandate for masks and that people should be conscientious.”

The restrictions have also played poorly further south. Coram said everyone seems to want a reason to be angry, politically, over how COVID-19 has been handled. “It’s difficult to talk to someone without hearing their frustrations.”

Parents want their kids back in schools, and on the Western Slope, like the rest of rural Colorado, school athletics are the main social event “and that’s gone,” Coram said. “Right now, kids are questioning whether they have a future.”

Down with polarization

Politically, Reece believes the region is changing. It’s less conservative than it used to be, given the growth in unaffiliated voters.

“People are fed up with the complete polarization of the political party system,” she said recently. Unaffiliated voters tend to be more moderate in their thinking. People are being driven away from the political parties and “toward the moderate middle.”

Reece believes that will result in more moderate candidates, especially now that unaffiliated voters are allowed to vote in primaries.

But there’s still an elephant — and donkey — in the room: the candidates vying to replace U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton of Cortez in November.

“There’s a lot of frustration with the election from the 3rd CD,” Reece said, given that both candidates are so polarized. “It will be interesting to see how many votes the third party candidate receives, compared to previous years when there wasn’t so much polarization.”

Whoever wins that coveted 3rd CD seat will have to moderate, Reece said. “The 3rd CD is not far left or far right,” although there are some pockets of both. The next House rep “will have to change to truly represent the district.”

Beck said people in his county are concerned about the outcome of the elections. “We’re a Republican county,” one that he assumes will support President Trump. But he worried about voter fraud, although he believes that’s more of a national issue with little chance of it happening in Colorado. “But I wouldn’t put it to the side, either,” Beck said.

“People are just angry, and it’s hard to figure out where they’re going and how it translates into how they’ll vote,” Treese said. Some are party loyalists, but the concern among the GOP is that it starts at the top, and the tone has to be set by the president. The recent presidential debate didn’t help.

“It’s all downhill from there,” Treese said. “It’s hard to have that rational reasonable debate, conversation or public policy discourse in this environment.”

Civil just doesn’t seem to be the watchword, although people definitely want a return to more civil discourse, Treese mused.

“They don’t like the angry electorate ...; everyone wants a return to civility but nobody thinks it’s possible.”