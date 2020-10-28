In this election cycle, Colorado Politics took to the road to hear what Centennial State voters had to say. From the Four Corners to the Denver suburbs; from the Eastern Plains to the Western Slope, reporters accounted the nuanced, and sometimes striking, divide that led decisions behind the Colorado vote.

The Shifting Suburbs: "For decades, the path to victory in Colorado elections has led through the suburban counties ringing Denver — and that's true now more than ever."

Where Will Pueblo Swing? "When the polls close on election night this year, many eyes will be on Pueblo County in Southern Colorado, to see if the once-reliably Democratic stronghold will return to its roots after swinging four years ago to support Donald Trump."

The Western Slope: “We have a strong sense of work-life balance, whether it’s working hard or playing hard.”

El Paso County: "As the presidential race enters its final weeks ahead of the November election, the Republican Party’s hold on El Paso County is strong, but perhaps not as tight as it once was, Democrats say."

Gen Z: "For first-time presidential election voters in Colorado, 2020 is their chance to finally be heard. More than half of the people in the United States are millennials or younger, with Gen Z comprising 37% of all eligible voters, according to a recent Brookings data analysis."

Four Corners: "With few bridges left connecting rural and urban life, the region’s two largest counties split along party lines: one with the intent to preserve the past, the other pushing for progress."

Fort Collins, Loveland and Longmont: "Up the Interstate 25 corridor, the Northern Colorado cities of Fort Collins, Loveland and Longmont straddle the geographical and historical divide between rural and urban, past and present, and Democrat and Republican."

The Lower Ark: "What you hear from area residents is that they mostly just want to be left alone, to take care of their businesses, farms and ranches. The 'one-size-fits-all' approach coming out of state government these days just doesn’t work for them, whether Democrat or Republican. There's also not a lot of love for the federal government, either."

The Northeast Plains: "People around here might get mad at Republicans, if Democrats would give them half a chance."

The religious vote: "Today’s conflicts could be seen as echoing the warring Christians President Abraham Lincoln saw all around him during the Civil War: ‘Both read the same Bible and pray to the same God; and each invokes his aid against the other.’ ”