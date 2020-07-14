Veteran Republican communications director Kyle Kohli is taking the reins at Compass Colorado, the feisty conservative advocacy organization.

“I’m thrilled to join an organization like Compass with a tremendous record of advocating for the conservative principles that have made Colorado an outstanding place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Kohli, who was most recently the Colorado communications director for the Republican National Committee.

Kohli began work this week as executive director at Compass, taking over from political commentator and strategist Kelly Maher, who was known for "serving up her polemics with a mug of mirth and a side of sass," as Colorado Politics opinion editor Dan Njegomir put it.

Kohli, an Idaho native, is a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder and Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. His previous positions include stints as communications director for the Colorado Republican Party, on the communications staff of then-U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, digital director for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the RNC's communications director in Alaska and as a media analyst for the conservative Washington Free Beacon.

Kohli said he plans to continue the organization's "proud tradition of exposing the hackneyed spin and glaring hypocrisy that’s become all too common among Colorado liberals."

“Between their plans to end employer based health insurance and attack the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, it is evident liberal politicians do not want to return Colorado to the days of record low unemployment and soaring wage growth," Kohli said in a statement. "Every politician who prioritizes a socialist, big government agenda over the welfare of working people can expect to be held accountable by Compass."

Founded in 2013, Compass quickly gained a reputation for providing a steady drumbeat of aggressive messaging and Maher's pithy and often witty attacks on Democrats and the left.

Maher, who provides political commentary from the right on Colorado Politics' news partner 9News, departed Compass earlier this year to work with former state Rep. Matt Knoedler and GOP operative Allen Fuller at CaucusRoom, a Colorado-based start-up social networking site for conservatives.