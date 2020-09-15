U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the former and likely future presidential candidate, will speak at this year's annual Centennial Denver.
The state Republican Party fete lists U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner as a special guest. The dinner is Sept. 26 in Sedalia, but the exact location is available only to those who buy a ticket, starting at $250 a person, $500 for the VIP treatment up to $10,000 to be a platinum sponsor.
The attire is Western. Ticket information is available by clicking here.
Rubio and Gardner serve together on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Rubio was Gardner's first pick for president four years ago.
He made the announcement after a presidential debate at the University of Colorado that year.
"Our country needs a new generation of leadership and I believe that Marco Rubio presents this nation with the greatest possibilities and opportunities to meet the challenges of the next generation," Gardner said in 2015. "After the debate in Colorado I thought Marco did an excellent job framing what I believe to be what Colorado and this country want: somebody they can be excited about, somebody who is looking forward to the future, not looking back at the past."
This year Gardner is one of the most endangered senators in Senate, trailing in polls to former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
State party chairman Ken Buck made the announcement Tuesday evening. Buck, of course, is a conservative congressman and former Weld County District Attorney.
