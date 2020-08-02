U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is a whittler when it comes to Colorado and elections.

The fast-rising freshman from Boulder County passed an amendment Friday that would eliminate the usual 5% match for federal election dollars. That comes after he tucked the Secure Our Elections Act into the Heroes Act relief package that passed the House in May.

That maneuver removed a 20% election grant matching requirement for states to receive stimulus dollars. Senate Republicans, who hold the chamber majority, haven't passed another round of stimulus money, while President Trump has made the November election, namely mail ballots, a cause for political apprehension.

“The security, accessibility and safety of our elections has never been more important as we navigate the new challenge of ensuring a fair election and keeping Americans from getting sick amidst a pandemic,” Neguse said in a statement. “Removing the grant matching requirement for states will ensure we are equipping states with election assistance to the best of our ability.

"It will open up already-strained state budgets to meet other needs and ensure states are not being asked to choose between providing critical services during this pandemic or safeguarding our democracy.”